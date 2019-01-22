'Bikini Hiker' Gigi Wu freezes to death on mountain after fall
Updated 15 hours ago
A woman who became an internet sensation for posting photos of herself in a bikini atop mountains has died.
Gigi Wu, 36, who amassed 14,000 Facebook followers by posting selfies when she arrived at mountain summits, fell into a ravine Tuesday, according to Taiwan News .
The Taiwanese hiker used a satellite phone to call for help after she fell 65 feet off a cliff and injured herself. Rescue personel were unable to reach her before she died near Taiwan's Mabolasi Mountain.
She was found dead 43 hours after the distress call and is believed to have died of hypothermia, reports Focus Taiwan .
In a 2018 interview, Wu described herself as a "bikini climber" and said she had hiked 100 times in the past four years and had worn at least 97 bikinis. She said the stunts started after she lost a bet with a friend and the payment was to take bikini selfies during mountain hikes.