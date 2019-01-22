Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

'Bikini Hiker' Gigi Wu freezes to death on mountain after fall

Steven Adams
Steven Adams | Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2019, 3:30 p.m.
'Bikini Hiker' Gigi Wu apparently froze to death after falling off a mountain cliff in Taiwan.
Facebook
'Bikini Hiker' Gigi Wu apparently froze to death after falling off a mountain cliff in Taiwan.

Updated 15 hours ago

A woman who became an internet sensation for posting photos of herself in a bikini atop mountains has died.

Gigi Wu, 36, who amassed 14,000 Facebook followers by posting selfies when she arrived at mountain summits, fell into a ravine Tuesday, according to Taiwan News .

The Taiwanese hiker used a satellite phone to call for help after she fell 65 feet off a cliff and injured herself. Rescue personel were unable to reach her before she died near Taiwan's Mabolasi Mountain.

She was found dead 43 hours after the distress call and is believed to have died of hypothermia, reports Focus Taiwan .

In a 2018 interview, Wu described herself as a "bikini climber" and said she had hiked 100 times in the past four years and had worn at least 97 bikinis. She said the stunts started after she lost a bet with a friend and the payment was to take bikini selfies during mountain hikes.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me