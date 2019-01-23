Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
World

Galveston police capture pair of runaway emus

The Associated Press | Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019, 8:12 a.m.
In this Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2019, photo Dr. Richard Henderson, a veterinarian with Galveston Veterinary Clinic, checks over one of two emus caught by animal control officers at Parker Elementary School in Galveston, Texas.
Jennifer Reynolds/The Galveston County Daily News/AP
In this Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2019, photo Dr. Richard Henderson, a veterinarian with Galveston Veterinary Clinic, checks over one of two emus caught by animal control officers at Parker Elementary School in Galveston, Texas.

Updated 4 hours ago

GALVESTON, Texas — Police in coastal Texas have captured a pair of runaway emus that had been on the lam for a day after escaping their owner’s backyard.

Emus aren’t permitted in Galveston, but police say a man recently brought the large, flightless birds to the island after the death of his mother. She’d owned them at her home near Houston.

The Galveston County Daily News reports the emus escaped their new owner’s backyard sometime Monday. Police recaptured the birds Tuesday morning near an elementary school.

Officials say the birds’ owner didn’t realize that Galveston had a ban on emus and that he’s working with authorities to find an off-island home for them.

