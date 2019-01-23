Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
World

Man accused of stabbing dog in retaliation for chicken's death, affidavit says

Kelsey Bradshaw, Austin American-statesman | Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019, 12:39 p.m.

Updated 2 hours ago

AUSTIN, Texas — A man accused of stabbing a dog that he said killed his chicken a year ago was arrested in northwestern Travis County, Texas, over the weekend, according to an arrest affidavit filed in Travis County on Tuesday.

Owen Jay Pettit, 45, was charged with cruelty to animals — a third-degree felony punishable with up to 10 years in prison — after he admitted to a Travis County sheriff’s deputy that he stabbed the dog in a Leander home in the 13700 block of Cedar Ridge around 12:30 p.m. Saturday, the document says.

Pettit’s 28-year-old nephew, who lives in a separate residence on the same property, told investigators he could hear his dog, Jessica, or “Jess,” barking and yelping after he and his uncle had parted ways for the evening, the affidavit says.

The nephew found Pettit holding the dog down on the ground, the affidavit says. As Pettit’s nephew yelled at him to stop, Pettit shoved a black-handled steak knife with a 3.5-inch blade into the dog’s shoulder, according to the report. The nephew managed to pull Pettit off the dog, who then got up and limped away with the knife still in her shoulder, the affidavit says. The nephew was able to get the knife out of Jessica’s shoulder before authorities arrived.

“Pettit openly admitted he committed the act and showed no remorse,” the court documents says.

He said he stabbed Jessica because she killed his chicken last year, the affidavit says. The dog is now doing well and has been given stitches, sheriff’s office spokeswoman Kristen Dark said.

Deputies recovered a knife from the scene that was covered in blood and dog fur, according to the report.

Pettit was not in the Travis County Jail on Tuesday, according to online records.

