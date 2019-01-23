Driver tosses speeding ticket out window, gets littering ticket

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

No one likes getting a speeding ticket.

But sometimes it's just better to accept it and move on.

A driver in Manitoba wasn't able to do that, and ended up making a bad situation much worse.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police in Manitoba tweeted about the recent encounter where a driver — in an incredibly filthy car — was pulled over for exceeding the posted speed limit.

The unidentified driver let the officer know just how much the ticket was not appreciated by crumpling it and tossing it out the window.

That led to a fine for littering — a $174 fine. And, yes, that was in addition to the original speeding fine.

DYK? If you throw your speeding ticket out the window, you can also be fined an additional $174 for littering under the Highway Traffic Act? Please slow down & drive safe. If you have questions about your ticket, please speak to the officer. #rcmpmb #TrafficTues #noexcuses pic.twitter.com/z8HM192Fm8 — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) January 23, 2019

We just hope the driver was able to hang on to their temper ... and the second ticket.