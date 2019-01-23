Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
World

Driver tosses speeding ticket out window, gets littering ticket

Chris Pastrick
Chris Pastrick | Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019, 1:09 p.m.
Metrocreative

Updated 2 hours ago

No one likes getting a speeding ticket.

But sometimes it's just better to accept it and move on.

A driver in Manitoba wasn't able to do that, and ended up making a bad situation much worse.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police in Manitoba tweeted about the recent encounter where a driver — in an incredibly filthy car — was pulled over for exceeding the posted speed limit.

The unidentified driver let the officer know just how much the ticket was not appreciated by crumpling it and tossing it out the window.

That led to a fine for littering — a $174 fine. And, yes, that was in addition to the original speeding fine.

We just hope the driver was able to hang on to their temper ... and the second ticket.

