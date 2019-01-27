Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

Prince Philip tells car crash victim he is 'deeply sorry'

The Associated Press | Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019, 9:42 a.m.
In this Friday, Oct. 12, 2018 file photo, Britain’s Prince Philip waits for the bridal procession following the wedding of Princess Eugenie of York and Jack Brooksbank in St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, near London, England. Prince Philip, the 97-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth II, has apologized to a mother-of-two who was injured when the car she was riding in collided with a Land Rover he was driving on Jan. 17, 2019. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, Pool)
In this Friday, Oct. 12, 2018 file photo, Britain’s Prince Philip waits for the bridal procession following the wedding of Princess Eugenie of York and Jack Brooksbank in St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, near London, England. Prince Philip, the 97-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth II, has apologized to a mother-of-two who was injured when the car she was riding in collided with a Land Rover he was driving on Jan. 17, 2019. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, Pool)

Updated 10 hours ago

LONDON — Britain’s Prince Philip has apologized to a woman who was injured when the car she was riding in collided with a Land Rover that he was driving.

The 97-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth II told the woman he was “deeply sorry” that she was injured in the Jan. 17 collision.

In the letter, published in the Sunday Mirror, Philip said he was dazzled by the sun when he entered a main road near the royal retreat in Sandringham in eastern England.

He wrote to Emma Fairweather, who suffered a broken wrist in the crash, that “I can only imagine that I failed to see the car coming, and I am very contrite about the consequences.”

Philip was unhurt although his car flipped over. He was not charged with any infraction and continues to drive.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me