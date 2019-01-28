Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

More than 150 evacuated from stuck chairlift at Vt. ski resort

The Associated Press | Monday, Jan. 28, 2019, 10:30 a.m.
This Nov. 15, 2012 file photo shows skiers hiking up the mountain at the Stowe resort as snow guns make fresh snow in Stowe, Vt. (AP Photo/Toby Talbot)
This Nov. 15, 2012 file photo shows skiers hiking up the mountain at the Stowe resort as snow guns make fresh snow in Stowe, Vt. (AP Photo/Toby Talbot)

Updated 11 hours ago

STOWE, Vt. — A Vermont ski resort says more than 150 skiers and snowboarders were evacuated off of a chairlift that got stuck.

Stowe Mountain Resort spokesman Jeff Wise says the Lookout Double lift stopped operating about 10:30 a.m. Sunday due to an electrical issue. Mychampaignvalley.com reports Mount Mansfield Ski Patrol started evacuating shortly afterward. All were safely off the lift by 1 p.m.

The patrol used rope to rappel people down, one-by-one.

Some were stranded for hours. Keri Crafts, of Burlington, and her two daughters were about halfway up when the lift stopped. She told WCAX-TV they sat there for about 2 ½ hours, and at one point, she saw people start to jump from chairs to the ground. She said they were “so frozen.”

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me