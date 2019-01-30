Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
World

Indonesia's Merapi volcano unleashes river of lava

The Associated Press | Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019, 1:00 a.m.
In this Tuesday, Jan, 29, 2019, photo. Mount Merapi spews volcanic material as it erupts as seen from Cangkringan, Yogyakarta, Indonesia. Indonesia's most volatile volcano unleashed a 1,400 meters (4,600 feet) dark red volcanic material 1,400 meters (1,500 yards) down the slopes. (AP Photo/Slamet Riyadi)
YOGYAKARTA, Indonesia — Indonesia’s volatile Mount Merapi volcano has unleashed a river of lava that flowed 4,590 feet down its slopes.

Kasbani, head of the Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation Center, says Merapi on the island of Java has entered an “effusive eruption phase.”

Kasbani, who goes by a single name, said the volcanic material that spewed out late Tuesday was the volcano’s longest lava flow since it began erupting again in August.

He says the alert level of the volcano has not been raised.

The 9,737-foot mountain, located near the ancient Indonesian city of Yogyakarta, is the most active of dozens of Indonesian volcanoes.

Its last major eruption in 2010 killed 347 people.

