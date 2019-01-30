Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
World

Police: Would-be bank robber gets cold feet, rips up note

The Associated Press | Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019, 11:51 a.m.
This Monday, Jan. 28, 2019 surveillance image released by the Fall River, Mass., Police Department on its Facebook page shows a female suspect in an attempted robbery of the Fall River Municipal Credit Union, who got cold feet and left without a penny. The police are looking for the suspect. (Fall River Police Department via AP)
Updated 23 hours ago

FALL RIVER, Mass. — Police in Massachusetts are looking for a woman they say intended to rob a bank but got cold feet and left without a penny.

Fall River police tell the Herald News the woman walked into the Fall River Municipal Credit Union on Monday afternoon and approached a teller.

Police say the woman hesitated, told the teller “give me a minute,” and went to a counter and wrote on a piece of paper.

But she ripped up the note, dropped the pieces in the trash and walked out.

Bank employees pieced the note together and it said: “Give me the money.”

Anyone who recognizes the woman in surveillance images is asked to contact Fall River police.

