Suspect in Tampa serial killings says jail making him sick

The Associated Press | Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019, 11:51 a.m.
TAMPA, Fla. — The Florida man charged with being the serial killer who terrorized a Tampa neighborhood says jail is making him sick.

The Tampa Bay Times reports that 26-year-old Howell Donaldson III asked Judge Mark Wolfe on Tuesday for “some professional help” for unspecified ailments. The former college basketball player said he feels like he is 96. Wolfe said he would order a medical evaluation.

Donaldson has pleaded not guilty to killing four people in separate, apparently random shootings in Tampa’s Seminole Heights neighborhood in October and November 2017. He was arrested after he gave a gun to a co-worker, who passed it to police. Investigators say the gun matched the shooter’s weapon.

No trial date has been set and prosecutors and defense attorneys say they are not close to being ready.

