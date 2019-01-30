Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

Analysis: This is what 40 below zero feels like

The Washington Post | Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019, 1:24 p.m.
Frost covers part of the face of University of Minnesota student Daniel Dylla during a morning jog along Mississippi River Parkway Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019, in Minneapolis. Extreme cold and record-breaking temperatures are crawling into parts of the Midwest after a powerful snowstorm pounded the region, and forecasters warn that the frigid weather could be life-threatening. (David Joles/Star Tribune via AP)
Frost covers part of the face of University of Minnesota student Daniel Dylla during a morning jog along Mississippi River Parkway Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019, in Minneapolis. Extreme cold and record-breaking temperatures are crawling into parts of the Midwest after a powerful snowstorm pounded the region, and forecasters warn that the frigid weather could be life-threatening. (David Joles/Star Tribune via AP)
An angler drives to shore from a collection of ice-fishing houses on Knife Lake in east-central Minnesota on Sunday, Jan. 27. MUST CREDIT: Photo for The Washington Post by Tom Peterson
Special to The Washington Post
An angler drives to shore from a collection of ice-fishing houses on Knife Lake in east-central Minnesota on Sunday, Jan. 27. MUST CREDIT: Photo for The Washington Post by Tom Peterson

Updated 21 hours ago

The fact of the matter is I don’t know exactly how cold it got at my house today.

The mercury thermometer on our porch only goes down to minus 30. The digital thermometer in our backyard weather station bottoms out at minus 40. For roughly two hours on Wednesday, this thermometer registered -40.0, even, as the actual air temperature descended below that level to depths unknown.

What I do know, however, is that beyond a certain point, the only thing you feel outside is pain.

My family moved to rural Minnesota in 2016 from Baltimore, and our first winter late that year brought my first exposure to sustained temperatures below zero. In those days, I came to the belief all temperatures below zero are essentially the same in terms of how they’re experienced. Ten below is bitter cold. Twenty below is also bitter cold. Therefore, by the transitive property, 10 below and 20 below are the same.

I now know this to be false.

There are, in fact, endless variations of cold, pain and suffering that a person may experience on the long, dark slide from 0 to 40 below and beyond. Down to about 20 below, things aren’t so bad, honestly. You need to hustle a little bit on your way out to the car, and you’ve got a few seconds to futz with your keys at the door before the cold starts to dig into your skin. You get a kind of thermal grace period between when you first expose your skin to the air and when the cold starts to bite.

As long as it’s above minus 20, it’s not uncommon to see Minnesotans out and about without a hat or gloves, or even in shorts. I used to think they were insane, but having lived here for several winters I now understand that if you’re just making a quick jaunt out to the mailbox or into a store, it’s overkill to go through the hassle of suiting up all the way. Rule of thumb: If the amount of time you expect to spend outdoors is less than the amount of time it will take to get your coat, hat, mittens and scarf on, you can just dash out of the house in whatever you’re wearing.

Below minus 20, however, this calculus changes. Beyond this threshold the thermal grace period shrinks rapidly and disappears altogether. By about minus 30, the cold doesn’t feel like cold anymore — it’s just pure, unadulterated pain, a sharp, burning sensation. After a few moments the burning gives way to a deep, dull ache that feels like it’s radiating from your bones. I’ve never been brave and/or dumb enough to test what comes after the ache but my assumption is that it’s deeply unpleasant and possibly irreversible.

Wind adds a separate dimension to the experience of the cold up here. Starting around minus 20, the wind stops registering as a tactile sensation and is experienced primarily as a more urgent kind of pain. At minus 30, it’s like a hot iron on your exposed skin. At minus 40, it’s a burning scream.

At the moment there’s about a 100-degree temperature differential between the air in our house and the air outside, which causes some weird things to happen. In the middle of the night, we hear thunderous creaks and pops emanating from the walls of the house as the building materials contract and settle. We’ve got a thick layer of ice growing on the interiors of our double-paned windows. Sometimes our doors get frozen shut, and when we open them, it lets in a blast of frigid air that sucks all the moisture out of the house and turns it into a rolling fog.

Most of the homes around here are very well insulated, so we don’t worry too much about frozen indoor pipes. Last year, however, part of the water main on our street froze solid. For several months, one of our neighbors had to run a hose to someone else’s house to get water. The city instructed the rest of us on the block to keep a faucet running at all times (they credited us the difference on our water bills).

After Wednesday, the temperature is forecast to rise again — by Thursday we’ll be back in the single digits below zero, which will be a welcome relief after several days below minus 20. I may even put my shorts on to celebrate.

Related Content
Region flirts with record-breaking cold with warmup on the way
The Pittsburgh region could reach record-breaking cold temperatures this week as the region continues to experience a sub-zero cold snap. But if you can make it ...
6 deaths linked to blast of arctic cold
CHICAGO -- Police say at least two people in the Detroit area have died in the extremely cold weather, including a former member of the ...
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me