Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

Big storm sets sights on California, evacuations ordered

The Associated Press | Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, 7:51 p.m.
A pedestrian makes their way across an overpass under a dramatic sunrise during the early morning commute in Los Angeles on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019. A powerful storm heading toward California is expected to produce heavy rainfall, damaging winds, localized stream flooding and heavy snow in the Sierra Nevada. Forecasters say rain will arrive in the north late Friday afternoon and reach the south late in the night, and last through Saturday night. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)
A pedestrian makes their way across an overpass under a dramatic sunrise during the early morning commute in Los Angeles on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019. A powerful storm heading toward California is expected to produce heavy rainfall, damaging winds, localized stream flooding and heavy snow in the Sierra Nevada. Forecasters say rain will arrive in the north late Friday afternoon and reach the south late in the night, and last through Saturday night. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)
Skiers take to the slopes at Snow Summit ski resort in Big Bear Lake, Calif., on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019. A powerful storm heading toward California is expected to produce heavy rainfall, damaging winds, localized stream flooding and heavy snow in the Sierra Nevada. Forecasters say rain will arrive in the north late Friday afternoon and reach the south late in the night, and last through Saturday night. (AP Photo/Christopher Weber)
Skiers take to the slopes at Snow Summit ski resort in Big Bear Lake, Calif., on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019. A powerful storm heading toward California is expected to produce heavy rainfall, damaging winds, localized stream flooding and heavy snow in the Sierra Nevada. Forecasters say rain will arrive in the north late Friday afternoon and reach the south late in the night, and last through Saturday night. (AP Photo/Christopher Weber)
Skiers take to the slopes at Snow Summit ski resort in Big Bear Lake, Calif., on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019. A powerful storm heading toward California is expected to produce heavy rainfall, damaging winds, localized stream flooding and heavy snow in the Sierra Nevada. Forecasters say rain will arrive in the north late Friday afternoon and reach the south late in the night, and last through Saturday night. (AP Photo/Christopher Weber)
Skiers take to the slopes at Snow Summit ski resort in Big Bear Lake, Calif., on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019. A powerful storm heading toward California is expected to produce heavy rainfall, damaging winds, localized stream flooding and heavy snow in the Sierra Nevada. Forecasters say rain will arrive in the north late Friday afternoon and reach the south late in the night, and last through Saturday night. (AP Photo/Christopher Weber)

Updated 2 hours ago

SAN FRANCISCO — A powerful storm bearing down on California on Friday was expected to produce heavy rainfall, damaging winds, localized stream flooding and heavy snow in the Sierra Nevada, forecasters said.

Evacuations were ordered or recommended in advance for residents of some of the many areas stripped bare by huge wildfires over recent years, exposing communities to potential debris flows and mudslides.

Rain began falling in northern parts of the state during the late afternoon and was expected to reach the south late in the night and last through Saturday night.

Winter storm warnings went into effect in the Sierra Nevada along with avalanche warnings on the Nevada side of the range. The Sierra is already loaded with snow from a series of storms in January.

Numerous areas of the state were under warnings for high winds, some that could potentially knock down trees and power lines.

Flash-flood watches were to go into effect in areas scarred by three huge wildfires in Northern California as well as in Los Angeles and neighboring counties.

Santa Barbara County ordered evacuations by 8 p.m. of residents in designated debris-flow risk areas near the Thomas, Whittier and Sherpa fire scars. Nearby residents were urged to also consider leaving.

It has only been a little over a year since a downpour on the huge Thomas Fire burn scar unleashed a massive debris flow that destroyed or damaged hundreds of homes in the seaside community of Montecito.

The disaster killed 21 people, and two others have never been found.

The National Weather Service issued flash-flood watches for areas burned by the Mendocino Complex, Camp and Carr wildfires in Northern California.

The Los Angeles suburb of Burbank called for voluntary evacuation of a neighborhood by early Saturday. Riverside County warned people living near two fire scars to be vigilant and ready to leave.

The National Weather Service office for the Los Angeles region warned of potential rainfall rates of an inch an hour in some areas.

“This certainly will create a significant risk for debris flows in and near the recent burn areas, and the flash-flood watches are very much warranted,” the office said.

Forecasters said two cold weather systems will follow on Sunday and Monday, bringing additional widespread showers and snow.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me