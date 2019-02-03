Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

1 deputy killed, another wounded in 12-hour standoff in Ohio

The Associated Press | Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, 9:45 a.m.
In this image made from a video provided by FOX19Now.com lights illuminate police vehicles as authorities respond to a standoff at an apartment complex in Ohio, about 20 miles east of Cincinnati on Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019. (FOX19Now.com via AP)
In this image made from a video provided by FOX19Now.com lights illuminate police vehicles as authorities respond to a standoff at an apartment complex in Ohio, about 20 miles east of Cincinnati on Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019. (FOX19Now.com via AP)

Updated 2 hours ago

PIERCE TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A sheriff’s deputy was shot and killed during a 12-hour standoff at an apartment complex in Ohio that left another deputy wounded and a suspect in custody, authorities said Sunday.

Capt. Jeff Sellars of the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office said officers responded about 7 p.m. Saturday to the Royal Oaks Apartments in Pierce Township, about 20 miles east of Cincinnati, following a 911 call from a man who said people were refusing to leave his home. The man said there were weapons in the home.

Sellars said two deputies were struck by bullets during the standoff. The wounded deputy is hospitalized in stable condition.

Neither the deputies nor the suspect has been identified.

Sellers said the suspect was taken into custody about 6:30 a.m. Sunday.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me