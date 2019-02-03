Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

Trump expecting Patriots to capture 6th Super Bowl trophy

The Associated Press | Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, 3:48 p.m.
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady throws a pass during NFL football practice, Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, in Atlanta, as the team prepares for Super Bowl 53 against the Los Angeles Rams. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady throws a pass during NFL football practice, Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, in Atlanta, as the team prepares for Super Bowl 53 against the Los Angeles Rams. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
President Donald Trump walks with his wife first lady Melania Trump and their son Barron Trump on the tarmac of Andrews Air Force Base, Md., to switch from Marine One to Air Force One that will take the first family for the weekend at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Fla., Friday, Feb. 1, 2019. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
President Donald Trump walks with his wife first lady Melania Trump and their son Barron Trump on the tarmac of Andrews Air Force Base, Md., to switch from Marine One to Air Force One that will take the first family for the weekend at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Fla., Friday, Feb. 1, 2019. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
President Donald Trump’s motorcade drive towards the Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Fla., Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
President Donald Trump’s motorcade drive towards the Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Fla., Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

Updated 4 hours ago

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — President Donald Trump expects the New England Patriots to win a sixth Super Bowl trophy Sunday.

He calls quarterback Tom Brady and head coach Bill Belichick the best ever and says the New Orleans Saints were victims of a “terrible” call that possibly kept them from the Super Bowl.

Trump plans to watch the Patriots-Los Angeles Rams game at his private golf club in Palm Beach, Florida.

In an interview aired during CBS’ pregame show, Trump complained about the Saints’ loss to the Rams in January’s NFC title game.

Game officials failed to penalize Los Angeles after a player appeared to interfere with a Saints receiver in the game’s final minutes. The Rams won in overtime, advancing to meet the Patriots.

Trump says it was a “bad call.”

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me