World

Protesters pushed back at New York federal jail where power went out

The Associated Press | Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, 7:33 p.m.
Yandy Smith, center, gasps for air as people come to her aid after she was sprayed with pepper spray and thrown to the ground after storming the main entrance of the Metropolitan Detention Center, a federal prison with all security levels, during a demonstration with protesters and prisoners' family members, Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, in New York. The prison has been without heat, hot water, electricity and sanitation since earlier in the week, including through the recent frigid weather.
Yandy Smith, center, gasps for air as people come to her aid after she was sprayed with pepper spray and thrown to the ground after storming the main entrance of the Metropolitan Detention Center, a federal prison with all security levels, during a demonstration with protesters and prisoners’ family members, Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, in New York. The prison has been without heat, hot water, electricity and sanitation since earlier in the week, including through the recent frigid weather.
Catana Yehudah, of the Bronx, uses a megaphone to speak to prisoners from outside the Metropolitan Detention Center, a federal prison of all security levels, where prisoners haven't had access to heat, hot water, electricity and sanitary conditions since earlier in the week, including through the recent frigid weather, Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, in the Brooklyn borough of New York. Yehudah has a brother who is serving an 18-month sentence for gun possession. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
Catana Yehudah, of the Bronx, uses a megaphone to speak to prisoners from outside the Metropolitan Detention Center, a federal prison of all security levels, where prisoners haven't had access to heat, hot water, electricity and sanitary conditions since earlier in the week, including through the recent frigid weather, Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, in the Brooklyn borough of New York. Yehudah has a brother who is serving an 18-month sentence for gun possession. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
Authorities stand guard on the front steps of the Metropolitan Detention Center after dozens of family members, protesters and activists stormed the main entrance, Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, in the Brooklyn borough of New York, as prisoners have been without heat, hot water, electricity and proper sanitation due to an electrical failure since earlier in the week. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
Authorities stand guard on the front steps of the Metropolitan Detention Center after dozens of family members, protesters and activists stormed the main entrance, Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, in the Brooklyn borough of New York, as prisoners have been without heat, hot water, electricity and proper sanitation due to an electrical failure since earlier in the week. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
Catana Yehudah, foreground, of the Bronx, cries as she hears the response of prisoners held inside the Metropolitan Detention Center, a federal facility with all security levels, Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, in the Brooklyn borough of New York. The prison has been without heat, hot water, electricity and good sanitation for several days, including during the recent frigid weather. Yehudah has a brother who is serving 18 months at the prison for gun possession. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
Catana Yehudah, foreground, of the Bronx, cries as she hears the response of prisoners held inside the Metropolitan Detention Center, a federal facility with all security levels, Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, in the Brooklyn borough of New York. The prison has been without heat, hot water, electricity and good sanitation for several days, including during the recent frigid weather. Yehudah has a brother who is serving 18 months at the prison for gun possession. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
Prisoners call out to protesters and family members gathers outside the Metropolitan Detention Center, a federal prison where prisoners have been without heat, hot water, electricity and proper sanitation due to an electrical failure since earlier in the week, Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, in the Brooklyn borough of New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
Prisoners call out to protesters and family members gathers outside the Metropolitan Detention Center, a federal prison where prisoners have been without heat, hot water, electricity and proper sanitation due to an electrical failure since earlier in the week, Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, in the Brooklyn borough of New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
Yandy Smith is helped by others after she was sprayed with pepper spray after she and others stormed the main entrance to the Metropolitan Detention Center, a federal prison where prisoners have gone without heat, hot water and flushing toilets due to an electrical outage, Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, in the Brooklyn borough of New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
Yandy Smith is helped by others after she was sprayed with pepper spray after she and others stormed the main entrance to the Metropolitan Detention Center, a federal prison where prisoners have gone without heat, hot water and flushing toilets due to an electrical outage, Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, in the Brooklyn borough of New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

NEW YORK — Some demonstrators protesting the lack of heat and electricity at a federal detention center in New York City attempted to enter the facility Sunday, and witnesses said guards drove them back with pushes, shoves and pepper spray.

A reporter and photographer for The Associated Press were at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn when a woman, whose son is being detained, tried to get into the jail.

Protesters have gathered outside the facility in recent days following news reports that those housed there have largely been without heat or power for the past week and also haven’t been able to communicate with lawyers or loved ones. Outdoor temperatures have been well below freezing on some recent days, though Sunday was warmer.

On Sunday, an inmate was able to call through the window of his cell, which faces out to the street, to his mother below. The woman, Yvonne Murchison, was crying and upset and tried to get into the facility, where visits have been stopped.

“I’d trade places with him any day, that’s my child,” she said.

She was followed by activists and media into the lobby, where visitors have to pass through metal detectors.

Witnesses said officers used significant force to push the people out, with some of those attempting to come in being pushed to the ground. The AP photographer felt some type of spray, and began to have trouble breathing. Those affected were seen washing out their eyes with water or milk.

The Bureau of Prisons has acknowledged that the jail “experienced a partial power outage due to a fire in the switch gear room.” The bureau had said a new electrical panel is being installed by an outside contractor and work is expected to be completed by Monday. The agency insisted that inmates had hot water for showers and sinks, and were getting medications as needed.

The jail administration did not return an email seeking comment on the clash Sunday.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo called for an investigation of the circumstances of the loss of heat and electricity by the federal Department of Justice, saying the situation was “a violation of human decency and dignity” and also raises “questions of potential violations of law.”

The Democrat said he wanted answers, and those responsible held accountable.

“Prisoners in New York are human beings,” Cuomo said. “Let’s treat them that way.”

The New York Civil Liberties Union released a statement Sunday calling on the Bureau of Prisons to “ensure that no detainee be subjected to retaliation for peacefully protesting.”

“Today’s confrontation between the Bureau of Prisons and family members of people jailed at MDC highlights the desperate need to address the dangerous, inhumane and unlawful conditions inside the facility,” NYCLU executive director Donna Lieberman said.

