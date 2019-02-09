Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

Video of Broward deputy calling a black father 'boy' amid foul language sparks complaint

Miami Herald | Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019, 12:36 a.m.

Updated 3 hours ago

MIAMI -- The actions of a Broward Sheriff's Office deputy with a history of making false arrests drew a complaint from the Broward Public Defender's Office after bodycam video from a July 2017 incident emerged last month.

Deputy James Cady confronts Allen Floyd, a black father calmly holding his infant, angrily drops f-bombs and calls Floyd "boy" before appearing to grab Floyd by the throat.

Floyd wasn't under investigation for any crime. Nor was he being belligerent toward Cady in the video from July 25, 2017.

Broward Public Defender Howard Finkelstein made the latter point in a Jan. 30 letter to newly appointed Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony.

"Deputy Cady's verbal assault coupled with him choking an otherwise cooperative bystander can only be characterized as unlawful touching," Finkelstein wrote. "In addition, Deputy Cady's use of the term "boy" is offensive, condescending and demeaning. It carries racial connotations when used while addressing an adult black male."

In the official report on the incident, Cady's presence isn't even noted, although the video shows he played a key role.

Tony's response letter said, "Thank you for bringing this matter that occurred in July 2017 to my attention. A cursory search of our system shows that no complaint was made prior to receiving your letter.

"Our Division of Internal Affairs will provide you with a response upon conducting a thorough examination."

The public defender's office discovered the video in preparing to defend Johnnymae Dardy, according to the Sun Sentinel. The probable cause affidavit by BSO Deputy Debbra Bridgman said Dardy had been watching Floyd's baby at the Red Carpet Inn in Dania, where she had a room; the Sun Sentinel said BSO had been called to the motel about Dardy.

The bodycam video picks up with Cady asking Floyd, who is holding his child and sitting on a curb, if he has a separate room at the motel. Then, Cady demands, three times, to see Floyd's identification. Floyd shows Cady pictures on his phone, apparently to show he's the child's father, a gesture Cady disdains.

Finally, after Floyd shakes his head at Cady, Cady says, "OK, fine, I'm going to take her to jail because she's got a warrant and I'm going to call child services on this kid!" When Floyd starts to say something, Cady says, "Quit f ---- with me, boy! You hear me? Get your ID! Now!"

Bridgman's voice chimes in, "ID!"

Dardy, who had been in the BSO cruiser, appears and Cady says, "Get your ass back in the car! I'm tired of you f ---- playing games!"

As Cady angrily repeats his demand for Floyd's identification, Floyd asks, "Why are you being so hostile?"

Cady answers, "Because you're giving me s -- -- and I'm tired of it!"

Eventually Cady says, "I want to know who this baby is going with!" and Floyd replies, "He's going with me, Allen Floyd."

Floyd rises from the curb, still holding his child in his left arm. Cady steps toward him. Floyd turns to walk away and says, "Stop calling me 'boy!'"

Cady grabs Floyd by the right arm while Bridgman grabs Floyd's child from his left arm. Then, the video shows Cady's left hand holding small papers that, along with Floyd's torso, partially block the bodycam while his right hand is up in Floyd's throat area.

When a fuller view is available again, Floyd's saying, "I ain't doin' nothin'!" with his arms spread wide. Bridgman is holding the baby.

The probable cause affidavit doesn't mention that Cady was among the deputies there. Nor, when later describing Dardy trying to grab the baby from Bridgman's arms, does it mention how Bridgman came to be holding the child.

Gordon Weekes, executive chief assistant public defender, said that if a person answers a law enforcement officer with his name, as Floyd did several times, he's identified himself. From that point, officers have many ways to verify identity.

Cady's personnel file includes previous Internal Affairs investigations for conduct unbecoming an employee (result: unfounded) and use of force (result: exonerated) from a June 2003 investigation; and taking suitable action (result: not sustained) and conduct unbecoming an employee (result: not sustained) from a June 2010 investigation. Despite the result of each investigation, the final recommendation was for a one-day suspension.

The second investigation coincides with the first of two federal lawsuits with Cady as defendant, lawsuits that cost Broward County almost $680,000.

A federal lawsuit for wrongful arrest filed against Cady by Weston resident William Pineiro resulted in Pineiro being awarded $250,000 in total damages, $75,635 in attorney's fees and $4,183.27 in court costs and interest. Pineiro had been at a party thrown by a Dania Beach couple whose federal lawsuit for false arrest against deputies Cady, Justin Lambert, Randy Villata and Broward Sheriff Scott Israel (as their supervisor) was settled for $350,000.

The complaint described Cady saying, "Shut the f -- -- up!" when Pineiro said, "Excuse me, officer. That is my truck" as Cady ticketed it. Later, after the couple was arrested and the husband Tasered, Pineiro asked Cady why they were being arrested. The complaint says Cady answered with a curse, ("What the f -- -, you want to be arrested, too?"), a running tackle and the arrest of Pineiro for obstruction of justice.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me