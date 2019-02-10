Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
World

South Korea, U.S. sign new cost-sharing deal for U.S. troops

The Associated Press | Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, 1:33 a.m.
South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha, right, and Timothy Betts, acting Deputy Assistant Secretary and Senior Advisor for Security Negotiations and Agreements in the U.S. Department of State, shake hands for the media before their meeting at Foreign Ministry in Seoul, South Korea, Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019.
South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha, right, and Timothy Betts, acting Deputy Assistant Secretary and Senior Advisor for Security Negotiations and Agreements in the U.S. Department of State, stand for the media before their meeting at Foreign Ministry in Seoul, South Korea, Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019.
SEOUL, South Korea — South Korea says it has signed a new deal with the United States on how much Seoul should pay for the U.S. military presence on its soil.

Sunday’s signing followed rounds of failed negotiations on the matter that caused worries about the decades-long military alliance between South Korea and the United States.

Seoul’s Foreign Ministry says it can confirm a new cost-sharing deal for the stationing of 28,500 U.S. troops was signed Sunday.

The ministry hasn’t immediately revealed the exact amount of money Seoul would pay this year under the new deal.

Yonhap news agency says Seoul will provide about 1.04 trillion won ($924 million).

Last year, South Korea paid about 960 billion won ($830 million), but President Donald Trump has said Seoul should pay more.

