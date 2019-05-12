Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
Home | TribLIVE.com
THE BUZZ   Protecting your skin   Abortion rights   Pennsylvania road trips   First home   Kids + Summer  
Valley News Dispatch

Man escapes Tarentum house fire; 2 pet cats die 

Allegheny

WDVE revives Memorial Day 500 countdown

South Hills

Video: South Hills Memorial Day parade  

Editorials

Editorial: Too many signs?

Sports

New research shows Pittsburgh to be birthplace of pro hockey

Jonathan Bombulie

Pirates acquire right-hander Yefry Ramirez from Orioles

Kevin Gorman
Kevin Gorman: Pirates need Mitch Keller to stabilize starting rotation 
John Steigerwald: Enjoy Josh Bell before he leaves the Pirates
Armed with biggest free agent contract in Steelers history, Steven Nelson settles in during OTAs
Bill Buckner, forever known for error in 1986 World Series, dies at 69 
More sports >

Top Stories
Bill Buckner, forever known for error in 1986 World Series, dies at 69 
Trump in Japan: Pomp and tense circumstance
Pa. lawmakers report $83K in travel on annual ethics disclosures
Officials: 2 tornadoes hit Saturday in Indiana County
Westmoreland County Airshow wows crowds on second day 
Man arrested after car, foot chase near Westmoreland County Airshow
Schiller’s Pharmacy has a new owner, will provide the same neighborhood service
Protecting your skin from the sun as easy as ABC
Trib Videos
Daily Gallery
This Month In Sports History: May
A curated collection of photojournalism from around the region, nation and world.
Allegheny

WDVE revives the Memorial Day 500 music countdown

South Hills Memorial Day parade features firefighters, marching bands and veterans 
Schiller’s Pharmacy has a new owner, will provide the same neighborhood service
Finale for Renaissance City Choir artistic director Jeffry Blake Johnson
Aspinwall eatery gets a corner on the comfort food market 
Pittsburgh Zoo’s baby gorilla, Frankie, turns one year old, celebrates with party
More Allegheny >
Westmoreland

Unity Army veteran: Talking helps war trauma survivors

Westmoreland County Airshow wows crowds on second day 
Excela, Saint Vincent, Seton Hill team up to provide grief counseling for children
Man arrested after car, foot chase near Westmoreland County Airshow
B-I-N-G-whoa! Drag queen bingo helps charitable groups raise cash
Memorial Day observances planned
More Westmoreland >
Valley News Dispatch

Man escapes Tarentum house fire from 2nd-floor window; 2 pet cats die

Tarentum man spent decades building relationships with man’s best friend 
Aspinwall eatery gets a corner on the comfort food market 
Kiski Area students documenting the lives of local veterans 
Weather can’t dampen respect for Brackenridge’s Honor Roll memorial
New Kensington Donut Connection sells $2M Powerball ticket
More Valley News Dispatch >
Events
Partner News

The ‘American Spirit’ lives in Washington County

Welcome to Everybody Gardens 
Summer bulbs are planted now
Doug Oster grows ‘Everybody Gardens’ website
Brands advertise more effectively with native
535media offers cutting edge content, media services
More Partner News >
Opinion

Elizabeth Cobbs: Harriet Tubman, America’s foremost female patriot, belongs on the $20 bill now

Jonah Goldberg: Abortion debate leaves no room between extremes
Editorial: Lest we forget
Editorial: Does Pittsburgh view have too many signs?
Editorial cartoons for the week of May 27
Mallard Fillmore cartoons for the week of May 27
More Opinion >
Politics

Utah Judge Michael Kwan suspended for bashing Trump online and in court

White House claims without proof that FBI has ‘outrageous’ corruption Barr will uncover 
Republican Will Hurd criticizes Trump for sharing heavily edited video of Pelosi 
State abortion bans may hand Democrats a political weapon
Judge blocks Trump from building sections of border wall
WWII Code Talker and longtime NM lawmaker dies at 94
More Politics >
Regional

Officials: 2 tornadoes hit Saturday in Indiana County

Ohio man attacked by bull near Pennsylvania gas well dies
Uniontown man sought in Fayette shooting
After cloudy morning, storms expected Sunday afternoon
Regional power outages affecting about 400 customers
Aldi recalls flour for potential E. coli contamination
More Regional >
Pennsylvania

Pa. lawmakers report $83K in travel on annual ethics disclosures

ATV hits deer on Pennsylvania road, killing 2 men
Boy, 13, falls from observation level on Gettysburg monument
Altoona’s Lakemont Park, with world’s oldest roller coaster, is back open for rides
Pennsylvania has already seen yearly average of tornadoes
Bill would assist grandparents raising children in the wake of opioid epidemic
More Pennsylvania >
U.S./World

Trump in Japan: Pomp and tense circumstance

Preparing to sue, ex-Boy Scouts recall abuse by unit leaders
Democratic-led states divided over approach on abortion
Sit. Study. Fetch a bachelor’s degree in dog training.
Trump is first head of state to meet Japan’s new emperor 
Dayton estimates Ohio Klan rally cost $650,000 for security 
More World >
Arts & Entertainment

Finale for Renaissance City Choir artistic director Jeffry Blake Johnson

‘Aladdin’ soars, but ‘Booksmart’ barely passes at box office
Woodland Hills, Elizabeth Forward, big winners with ‘Mamma Mia’ at Gene Kelly Awards
California show explores Andy Warhol’s social, tech foreshadowing
Ashley Judd not interested in Weinstein settlement, says she plans to see him in court
National Aviary to open ‘Living Dinosaurs’ exhibit
More A & E >
Lifestyles

Out & About: West Overton hosts World War II Victory Ball

Out & About: Art as Fashion guests get insider’s view of Met Gala
Out & About: Gettin’ their swing on at the airshow big band dance 
Aspinwall eatery gets a corner on the comfort food market 
Here’s how to navigate online marketplaces
Bethel Bakery, Spoonwood brew up new chocolate raspberry cake stout
More Lifestyles >
Business

New auto giant? Fiat Chrysler wants to merge with Renault

Arkansas newspaper gambles on free iPads as the future
The highest-paid CEOs by state
CEOs averaged $800,000 pay raise in 2018, workers not so much
Beer industry contributes $11.5B annually to Pennsylvania’s economy
Theme park attendance crosses half-billion mark for 1st time 
More Business >
Circulars
Got a news tip?
The Tribune-Review encourages its readers to offer story ideas and tips. Call us at

• 724-836-6675 (Greensburg)
• 724-226-4666 (Tarentum)
• 412-320-7847 (Pittsburgh)

You can also send an email . Information will remain confidential. For customer service and circulation inquiries, please call 1-800-909-8742 .
EverybodyShops.com products
Baits & Lures
Fulks Custom Silent Squarebill Crankbait Lures FC-1.5S
Lucky 7 Flavored Dough Ball Carp and Catfish Fishing Bait
Fulks Custom One Knocker Diving Crankbait Lure
Fulks Custom Vibe Lipless Crankbait Bass Lure
Health

Protecting your skin from the sun as easy as ABC

FDA approves $2M medicine, most expensive ever
Trump administration moves to revoke transgender health protection
Sheetz to sell CBD products at 140+ locations
62,000 pounds of raw meat recalled ahead of Memorial Day
U.S. lawmakers demand U.N. health agency change opioid guidance
More Health Now >