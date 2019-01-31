Entertainment planner: Jan. 31-Feb. 13
Thursday Jan. 31
JD Simo, Hard Rock Cafe, Pittsburgh. 412-481-7625 or hardrock.com/cafes/pittsburgh
National Aviary Owl Prowl, Audubon Greenway Conservation Area, Sewickley. 412-323-7235 or aviary.org
Friday Feb. 1
“Halfway to Dawn,” also Feb. 2. Kelly Strayhorn Theater, Pittsburgh. kelly-strayhorn.org
Saturday Feb. 2
Native Harrow, Club Cafe, Pittsburgh. 866-468-3401 or ticketweb.com/clubcafe
Pittsburgh Camerata, “Music of the Spheres,” Westminster Presbyterian Church, Upper Saint Clair. Also Feb. 3, Shadyside Presbyterian Church. 412-421-5884 or pittsburghcamerata.org
“Snow White and the 7 Dwarfs,” Stage Right Student Company production, Westmoreland County Community College, Hempfield. Also Feb. 3. 724-832-7464 or stagerightgreensburg.com
Tuesday Feb. 5
Chinese New Year Celebration, Saint Vincent College, Unity. 724-532-6600 or stvincent.edu
The Havana Cuba All-Stars, Byham Theater, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org
Thursday Feb. 7
Abba Mania, The Palace Theatre, Greensburg. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org
Greensky Bluegrass with Billy Strings , Stage AE, Pittsburgh. 800-745-3000 or ticketmaster.com
“Run for Your Wife,” Greensburg Civic Theatre production, Greensburg Garden and Civic Center. Through Feb. 9. 724-832-7464 or stagerightgreensburg.com
Friday Feb. 8
“Bonnie & Clyde: A New Musical,” by Split Stage Productions, Lamp Theatre, Irwin. Also Feb. 9, 14-16. 724-367-4000 or lamptheatre.org
“The Great Gatsby,” Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre, Bendum Center, Pittsburgh. Through Feb. 17. 412-281-0360 or pbt.org
“The Gun Show,” Quantum Theatre production, Carnegie Library Homewood Branch. Through Feb. 17. 412-362-1713 or quantumtheatre.com
Monster Jam Triple Threat Series , PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh. Through Feb. 10. 412-642-1800 or arenapittsburgh.com
Sal Valentinetti , The Palace Theatre, Greensburg. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org
Sounds of China , Byham Theater, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org
Saturday Feb. 9
“American Girl Live,” Byham Theater, Pittsburgh. Also Feb. 10. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org
Donnie Iris and the Cruisers , The Palace Theatre, Greensburg. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org
Foggy Brewfest, craft beer sampling, Seven Springs Mountain Resort, Champion. 866-437-1300 or 7springs.com
Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds with Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra , Heinz Hall, Pittsburgh. 412-392-4900 or pittsburghsymphony.org
Livingston Taylor, The Oaks Theater, Oakmont. 412-828-6322 or theoakstheater.com
Mars Jackson, Mr. Smalls Theatre, Millvale. 866-468-3401 or ticketweb.com/mrsmalls
Saint Vincent Camerata, choral settings and readings of American poetry, Saint Vincent Basilica Crypt, Unity. 724-805-2579 or stvincent.edu
Sunday Feb. 10
Tribune-Review Young Artists Competition Winners’ Recital, Seton Hill University Performing Arts Center, Greensburg. 724-837-1850 or westmorelandsymphony.org
Tuesday Feb. 12
Sarah Brightman, Benedum Center, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org
