Entertainment planner: Jan. 31-Feb. 13

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019, 1:33 a.m.
Thursday Jan. 31

JD Simo, Hard Rock Cafe, Pittsburgh. 412-481-7625 or hardrock.com/cafes/pittsburgh

National Aviary Owl Prowl, Audubon Greenway Conservation Area, Sewickley. 412-323-7235 or aviary.org

Friday Feb. 1

“Halfway to Dawn,” also Feb. 2. Kelly Strayhorn Theater, Pittsburgh. kelly-strayhorn.org

Saturday Feb. 2

Native Harrow, Club Cafe, Pittsburgh. 866-468-3401 or ticketweb.com/clubcafe

Pittsburgh Camerata, “Music of the Spheres,” Westminster Presbyterian Church, Upper Saint Clair. Also Feb. 3, Shadyside Presbyterian Church. 412-421-5884 or pittsburghcamerata.org

“Snow White and the 7 Dwarfs,” Stage Right Student Company production, Westmoreland County Community College, Hempfield. Also Feb. 3. 724-832-7464 or stagerightgreensburg.com

Tuesday Feb. 5

Chinese New Year Celebration, Saint Vincent College, Unity. 724-532-6600 or stvincent.edu

The Havana Cuba All-Stars, Byham Theater, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org

Thursday Feb. 7

Abba Mania, The Palace Theatre, Greensburg. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org

Greensky Bluegrass with Billy Strings , Stage AE, Pittsburgh. 800-745-3000 or ticketmaster.com

“Run for Your Wife,” Greensburg Civic Theatre production, Greensburg Garden and Civic Center. Through Feb. 9. 724-832-7464 or stagerightgreensburg.com

Friday Feb. 8

“Bonnie & Clyde: A New Musical,” by Split Stage Productions, Lamp Theatre, Irwin. Also Feb. 9, 14-16. 724-367-4000 or lamptheatre.org

“The Great Gatsby,” Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre, Bendum Center, Pittsburgh. Through Feb. 17. 412-281-0360 or pbt.org

“The Gun Show,” Quantum Theatre production, Carnegie Library Homewood Branch. Through Feb. 17. 412-362-1713 or quantumtheatre.com

Monster Jam Triple Threat Series , PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh. Through Feb. 10. 412-642-1800 or arenapittsburgh.com

Sal Valentinetti , The Palace Theatre, Greensburg. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org

Sounds of China , Byham Theater, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org

Saturday Feb. 9

“American Girl Live,” Byham Theater, Pittsburgh. Also Feb. 10. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org

Donnie Iris and the Cruisers , The Palace Theatre, Greensburg. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org

Foggy Brewfest, craft beer sampling, Seven Springs Mountain Resort, Champion. 866-437-1300 or 7springs.com

Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds with Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra , Heinz Hall, Pittsburgh. 412-392-4900 or pittsburghsymphony.org

Livingston Taylor, The Oaks Theater, Oakmont. 412-828-6322 or theoakstheater.com

Mars Jackson, Mr. Smalls Theatre, Millvale. 866-468-3401 or ticketweb.com/mrsmalls

Saint Vincent Camerata, choral settings and readings of American poetry, Saint Vincent Basilica Crypt, Unity. 724-805-2579 or stvincent.edu

Sunday Feb. 10

Tribune-Review Young Artists Competition Winners’ Recital, Seton Hill University Performing Arts Center, Greensburg. 724-837-1850 or westmorelandsymphony.org

Tuesday Feb. 12

Sarah Brightman, Benedum Center, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

