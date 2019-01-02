January is going to be a big month for new TV shows

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

January is just chock full of great viewing — here are a few shows to keep an eye on, almost one every night.

JAN. 3

“The Titan Games,” NBC, 8 p.m. This sports competition series will be hosted by (who else?) Dwayne Johnson, in which people or, um, “titans.” undergo a series of endurance challenges.

JAN. 6

“76th Annual Golden Globe Awards,” NBC, 8 p.m. Two hosts (Andy Samberg, Sandra Oh), 25 awards categories and five nominees in each. It should be a busy night.

JAN. 7

“The Bachelor,” ABC, 8 p.m. Yup, back and in a three-hour launch because — after all — it should take the 30 would be Mrs. Colton Underwoods that much time to get to know him.

JAN. 8

“Project Blue Book,” History, 10 p.m. Rare (new) scripted series on History, based on true — History says — top secret investigations into UFOs; with Michael Malarkey, Aiden Gillen, Neal McDonough.

JAN. 9

“Schooled,” ABC, 8:30 p.m. Spinoff of “The Goldbergs” stars Tim Meadows as principal of an eccentric school, and the high jinks therein. Set in Philadelphia of the ’90s.

JAN. 10

“Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” NBC, 9 p.m. Canceled at Fox, revived at NBC, with the gang all mostly intact, including Andy Samberg, Andre Braugher, Melissa Fumero, Stephanie Beatiz, Terry Crews and Joe Lo Truglio.

JAN. 11

“Crazy Ex-Girlfriend,” CW, 9 p.m. Critically adored “Crazy Ex” begins its final mad dash to the finish line, with nine episodes to go in this fourth and extended (a total of 18 episodes) season.

JAN. 13

“True Detective,” HBO, 9 p.m. Series creator Nic Pizzolatto writes and directs this third season — one episode by David Milch — set in the Ozarks, starring Mahershala Ali (“Moonlight”) as Wayne Hays, a state police detective investigating the disappearance of two missing children in 1980.

JAN. 14

“The Passage,” Fox, 9 p.m. This pre-apocalyptic thriller is based on the Justin Cronin trilogy about a government experiment to wipe out disease in the human race gone badly wrong; with Mark-Paul Gosselaar (“NYPD Blue”) as a fed who is also surrogate dad to a 10-year-old girl who is the test subject.

JAN. 15

“Roswell, New Mexico,” CW, 9 p.m. The CW is calling this a semi-reboot of the original “Roswell,” this one about Liz Ortecho (Jeanine Mason), daughter of undocumented immigrants, now a biomedical researcher, who returns to her hometown — you know which one — only to learn that her teenage crush, Max (Nathan Parsons) was an alien all along — the kind of alien from outer space, by the way.

JAN. 16

“Deadly Class,” Syfy, 10 p.m . Based on the graphic novel (of the same name) by Rick Remender and West Craig, about a homeless teen boy “who is recruited into an elite private academy populated by the offspring of the world’s top crime families” — think high school teen drama where the cliques are armed. With Benjamin Wadsworth as Marcus Lopez.

JAN. 17

“A Discovery of Witches,” Sundance Now, 8 p.m. This eight- episode adaptation of the 2011 historical/fantasy novel by Deborah Harkness is about Diana Bishop (Teresa Palmer), a Yale professor, who’s also a witch. She discovers a secret manuscript that forces her back into the world of magic, and who is given a helping hand by Matthew Clairmont (Matthew Goode, “The Crown”), a geneticist … and a vampire.

JAN. 18

“Girl,” Netflix. This debut film by Belgian director Lukas Dhont — about a trans teen who wants to become a ballerina — made a big splash at Cannes for star Victor Polster.

JAN. 19

“Brexit,” HBO, 9 p.m. This drama stars Benedict Cumberbatch as Dominic Cummings, the British political strategist who led the effort to disengage Britain from the European Union.

JAN. 20

“Black Monday,” Showtime, 10 p.m. Raucous comedy about the 1987 stock market crash, with Don Cheadle and Regina Hall (also starring Paul Scheer and Andrew Rannells) with the series opener directed by Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg.

JAN. 22

“Conan,” TBS, 11 p.m. After months of looking for friends (he says) and roaming the world, Conan O’Brien returns to late night, this time without Jimmy Vivino and the Basic Cable Band. The new show will be only a half-hour and the emphasis is now on comedy.

JAN. 24

“Broad City,” Comedy Central, 10 p.m. The final season begins.

JAN. 25

“Black Earth Rising,” Netflix. This eight-episode British thriller is about Kate Ashby (Michaela Coel) who is rescued from Rwandan genocide and grows up the daughter of a famed human rights lawyer, to become a legal investigator herself, under the auspices of international lawyer Michael Ennis (John Goodman).

JAN. 27

“Screen Actors Guild Awards,” TBS, TNT, 8 p.m. The 25th annual ceremony will air live, with “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” and “Ozark” leading the TV nominees, and “A Star is Born,” “BlacKkKlansman” and “The Favourite” the movies.

“Rent: Live,” Fox, 8 p.m. The Jonathan Larson musical — originating from the Fox Studios and directed by Obie winner Michael Greif — stars Vanessa Hudgens as Maureen Johnson, Tinashe as Mimi Marquez, Brandon Victor Dixon as Tom Collins, Kiersey Clemons as Joanne Jefferson, Joran Fisher as Mark Cohen, Mario as Benjamin Coffin, and Valentina as Angel Dumott Schunard.

JAN. 28

“I Am the Night,” TNT, 9 p.m. “Wonder Woman” director Patty Jenkins directs this six-episode series about a reporter, Jay Singletary (Chris Pine) who helps Fauna Hodel (India Eisley, “The Secret Life of the American Teenager”) investigate her mysterious past — which possibly involves one of Hollywood’s most infamous crimes, the “Black Dahlia.” Based on Hodel’s autobiography.

Verne Gay is a writer for Newsday.