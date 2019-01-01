5 ways 2019 will be Pittsburgh's best year yet

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

This past year had its ups and downs, but as we roll into 2019, we're focusing on the ups to come.

Pittsburgh is set to have a stellar 2019. Here are just a few of the things we can't wait for.

Tom Hanks posing as Mister Rogers in this first photo of the Oscar winner dressed as the beloved television host. (Submitted photo)

1. The Mister Rogers movie filmed in Pittsburgh

The Tom Hanks movie filmed in Pittsburgh is expected to hit theaters in October, and we just can't wait to see our favorite neighbor on the big screen. The much-anticipated project about the beloved Mister Rogers officially will be called "A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood."

The film is based on an Esquire magazine article written by a journalist who forged a strong bond with the children's show host. We spent much of 2018 hearing about the movie, which filmed throughout the city in September. The movie is directed by Marielle Heller, who is hot on the heels of the Melissa McCarthy drama "Can You Ever Forgive Me?"

2. Opening of "Steel Curtain" at Kennywood

As if we needed another reason to love Kennywood. Our favorite amusement park is set to unveil a Steelers-themed roller coaster this summer. The ride, at the site of the now-gone Log Jammer, will include a world-record tallest inversion of 197 feet and a North American-record nine inversions. At 220 feet, it will be the tallest coaster in Pennsylvania. Word has it it will hit speeds of 75 mph.

We are ready to stand in line.

Chef Justin Severino skewers the lamb meatballs for the Cordero en Moreno on the menu at Morcilla in Lawrenceville. (Tribune-Review)

3. New eateries by big Burrito and Justin Severino

Our collective mouths are salivating over the prospect of dozens of new restaurants opening in 2019. Among them is a new concept eatery from big Burrito, the folks behind Casbah, Soba and Eleven. The yet to be named restaurant will be located where the now-closed Donato's is in O'Hara, which is in desperate need of a high-end eatery.

Also coming next year is a partnership between East End Brewing and Justin Severino, of Cure and Morcilla fame. We know little about the eatery in the Larimer brewery other than it will be a "dazzling beer-friendly menu," according to East End's website. Bring on the beer!

The new Oakmont Bakery is scheduled to open in January. (Tribune-Review)

4. Oakmont Bakery's new location

It's only a matter of days before we can step into the massive new Oakmont Bakery at the foot of the Hulton Bridge. We've been watching its construction since April, and we just can't wait to sample cakes, cookies and breads at the new location.

The new space -- occupying more than eight parcels in the 1.88-acre lot -- is much needed. The bakery serves between 800 to 1,100 people on a slow day. It averages more than 3,000 people during the holidays.

The national touring cast of 'Dear Evan Hansen' performs in this undated photo. The show is launching a 50-city national tour that will swing through Pittsburgh. (Associated Press)

5. 'Dear Evan Hansen' at Heinz Hall

Move over, Hamilton. The next big Broadway hit headed to Pittsburgh is the Tony-winning musical "Dear Evan Hansen." The story follows Evan Hansen, a high schooler suffering from anxiety who crafts a story to become closer to the family of a classmate who died by suicide.

The production opens May 21 at Heinz Hall. The show won six 2017 Tony awards, including Best Musical.

Luis Fábregas is editor of the Tribune-Review's Valley News Dispatch and Pittsburgh digital editions. You can contact Luis at lfabregas@tribweb.com or via Twitter @LuisTrib.