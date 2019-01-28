Allegheny County Jail inmate died of natural causes
Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed that an Allegheny County Jail inmate taken to the hospital Monday afternoon died of natural causes.
Edward Davis, 55, of Pittsburgh, was pronounced dead at UPMC Mercy hospital at 1:44 p.m.
The medical examiner’s office reported late Tuesday the cause of death was a bilateral pulmonary embolism, a blockage in one of the pulmonary arteries in the lungs, and the manner of death was deemed natural.
Davis began experiencing difficulty breathing about 12:20 p.m., Warden Orlando Harper said.
Medical staff and correctional officers performed CPR on Davis until paramedics arrived and took Davis to the hospital, where he died about an hour later.
Allegheny County police investigated the incident.
