Allegheny

Pittsburgh police officer performs CPR, saves baby who wasn't breathing

Jamie Martines
Jamie Martines | Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019, 1:09 p.m.
A Pittsburgh infant is expected to make a full recovery after she was saved by a police officer Sunday.

Pittsburgh police Officer Aaron Conner was among the officers who responded to the 5700 block of Centre Avenue for a call about a 3-week-old child who was not breathing after inhaling water, according to police.

Conner performed CPR. After a few moments, the girl started coughing and started breathing on her own.

This is the second baby saved by Pittsburgh Zone 5 officers in the past two weeks.

Officers Jena Bednarowicz and Bryce Valencic saved a child’s life in Larimer on Jan. 20. The 1-year-old was not breathing. Bednarowicz began patting the baby’s back after noticing vomit in his mouth. Valencic used his finger to clear vomit from the baby’s mouth.

Once his airway was cleared, the child began gasping for breath. Paramedics arrived and took over treatment.

Jamie Martines is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jamie at 724-850-2867, jmartines@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Jamie_Martines.

