Hate-crime charges added against accused synagogue gunman Robert Bowers

A federal grand jury has added 13 hate-crime charges to the indictment against Robert Bowers, accused gunman in the Oct. 27 mass shooting at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh’s Squirrel Hill.

Bowers, 46, of Baldwin Borough, originally faced 44 federal charges in the anti-Semitic attack that left 11 congregants dead and two others injured. Four Pittsburgh police officers were also shot and wounded in the gun battle with Bowers.

The new indictment, returned Tuesday, adds 19 new charges: 11 counts of hate crimes leading to death, two counts of hate crimes leading to injury and six corresponding firearms charges.

Bowers now faces 63 federal charges, 22 of which are punishable by death.

The indictment also includes reference to the website gab.com on which Bowers allegedly made statements against the Hebrew Immigrant Aide Society and its activities – specifically, its list of Jewish congregations hosting refugee-related events.

“Why hello there HIAS!” Bowers allegedly wrote online Oct. 10. “You like to bring in hostile invaders to dwell among us? We appreciate the list of friends you have provided.”

Dor Hadash, one of three congregations housed in the Tree of Life synagogue, was on that list. The congregations New Light and Tree of Life - Or L’Simcha also met in the synagogue.

According to the indictment, Bowers posted the following statement shortly before he began his shooting Oct. 27: “HIAS likes to bring invaders in that kill our people. I can’t sit by and watch my people get slaughtered. Screw your optics, I’m going in.”

The indictment also alleges Bowers made statements about his desire to “kill Jews” and had previously written on Gab that “Jews are the children of Satan.”

Bowers was allegedly armed with three handguns and an AR-15 when he approached the synagogue about 9:45 a.m., shot out the building’s large front window and then went inside and opened fire, according to the indictment.

All told, the superseding indictment includes the following federal charges:

• 11 counts of obstruction of free exercise of religious beliefs resulting in death;

• 11 counts of hate crimes resulting in death;

• Two counts of obstruction of free exercise of religious beliefs involving an attempt to kill and use of a dangerous weapon and resulting in bodily injury;

• Two counts of hate crimes involving an attempt to kill;

• Eight counts of obstruction of free exercise of religious beliefs involving an attempt to kill and use of a dangerous weapon, and resulting in bodily injury to public safety officers;

• Four counts of obstruction of free exercise of religious beliefs involving use of a dangerous weapon and resulting in bodily injury to public safety officers;

• 25 counts of discharge of a firearm during these crimes of violence.

