Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Hate-crime charges added against accused synagogue gunman Robert Bowers

Megan Guza
Megan Guza | Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019, 1:54 p.m.
Robert D. Bowers
Submitted
Robert D. Bowers

Updated 15 hours ago

A federal grand jury has added 13 hate-crime charges to the indictment against Robert Bowers, accused gunman in the Oct. 27 mass shooting at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh’s Squirrel Hill.

Bowers, 46, of Baldwin Borough, originally faced 44 federal charges in the anti-Semitic attack that left 11 congregants dead and two others injured. Four Pittsburgh police officers were also shot and wounded in the gun battle with Bowers.

The new indictment, returned Tuesday, adds 19 new charges: 11 counts of hate crimes leading to death, two counts of hate crimes leading to injury and six corresponding firearms charges.

Bowers now faces 63 federal charges, 22 of which are punishable by death.

The indictment also includes reference to the website gab.com on which Bowers allegedly made statements against the Hebrew Immigrant Aide Society and its activities – specifically, its list of Jewish congregations hosting refugee-related events.

“Why hello there HIAS!” Bowers allegedly wrote online Oct. 10. “You like to bring in hostile invaders to dwell among us? We appreciate the list of friends you have provided.”

Dor Hadash, one of three congregations housed in the Tree of Life synagogue, was on that list. The congregations New Light and Tree of Life - Or L’Simcha also met in the synagogue.

According to the indictment, Bowers posted the following statement shortly before he began his shooting Oct. 27: “HIAS likes to bring invaders in that kill our people. I can’t sit by and watch my people get slaughtered. Screw your optics, I’m going in.”

The indictment also alleges Bowers made statements about his desire to “kill Jews” and had previously written on Gab that “Jews are the children of Satan.”

Bowers was allegedly armed with three handguns and an AR-15 when he approached the synagogue about 9:45 a.m., shot out the building’s large front window and then went inside and opened fire, according to the indictment.

All told, the superseding indictment includes the following federal charges:

• 11 counts of obstruction of free exercise of religious beliefs resulting in death;

• 11 counts of hate crimes resulting in death;

• Two counts of obstruction of free exercise of religious beliefs involving an attempt to kill and use of a dangerous weapon and resulting in bodily injury;

• Two counts of hate crimes involving an attempt to kill;

• Eight counts of obstruction of free exercise of religious beliefs involving an attempt to kill and use of a dangerous weapon, and resulting in bodily injury to public safety officers;

• Four counts of obstruction of free exercise of religious beliefs involving use of a dangerous weapon and resulting in bodily injury to public safety officers;

• 25 counts of discharge of a firearm during these crimes of violence.

Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Megan at 412-380-8519, mguza@tribweb.com or via Twitter @meganguzaTrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me