Snow squalls, icy roads causing traffic headaches in Pittsburgh region

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Crashes are slowing commute times along several major roadways in the Pittsburgh area this morning because of icy conditions and snow squalls.

• Route 356 between Route 56 and the Freeport Bridge in Allegheny Township is closed as officials wait for it to be salted, a Westmoreland County 911 dispatcher said. Crews are also clearing a downed pole and wires along the route after a single-vehicle incident near Piper Road around 7:30 a.m.

• All lanes of I-79 northbound are closed between Exit 40 (Meadowlands) and Exit 43 (Houston/Eighty Four) due to an accident involving multiple vehicles that occurred around 8 a.m.

• A multi-vehicle accident shortly before 6 a.m. has resulted in a westbound lane restriction along I-376, according to PennDOT. The accident occurred near mile marker 65.

• A wreck along southbound Interstate 79 near the Wexford exit is blocking the left shoulder, the transportation agency reported. The accident is causing heavy delays along the busy roadway.

• A vehicle accident along Route 28 near Exit 3 at Evergreen Road also resulted in a lane restriction.

• Motorists heading outbound to the airport along the Parkway West also are encountering heavy, slow-moving traffic at the bend near Carnegie as the result of an accident approaching Rosslyn Farms.

• The speed limit along Interstate-80 from the Ohio state line to Jefferson County near the Allegheny National Forest has been reduced to 45 mph because of the weather conditions.

• Route 30 eastbound in Hempfield was closed briefly at the West Pittsburgh Street exit.

• There was a lane restriction on Interstate 70 westbound near the Smithton exit at mile marker 49.

Tony LaRussa is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Tony at 724-772-6368 or tlarussa@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TonyLaRussaTrib.