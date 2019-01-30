Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Allegheny

KDKA fires employee for Tom Brady 'Known Cheater' TV graphic

Chuck Biedka and Jamie Martines | Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019, 3:21 p.m.
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) celebrates after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Michael Telek is looking for a producer job after he was fired by CBS-affiliate KDKA for a graphic disparaging New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady.
Submitted by Michael Telek
Updated 37 minutes ago

An ex-KDKA producer agrees he shouldn't have used a tongue-in-cheek poke at humor directed at New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady in a graphic displayed during news story.

"I was just trying to be playful. I didn't think it would get this much attention and cost me my job," Michael Telek, 27, of Baldwin told the Tribune-Review on Wednesday.

The South Hills native was fired from his "dream" job Tuesday for placing a graphic on the KDKA 4 p.m. broadcast Monday. The graphic identified Brady as "Known cheater" instead of "Patriots quarterback."

"While fans are entitled to have personal opinions, we have a journalistic responsibility to provide unbiased reporting," according to a statement from KDKA. "The graphic that appeared Monday violated our news standards. The individual who created the graphic no longer works for KDKA-TV."

Brady was suspended by the National Football League for four games after the league concluded the Patriots intentionally underinflated footballs used in the AFC Championship Game in January 2015. He spent 18 months trying to clear his name, but ended the legal battle after the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals rejected his request for a new hearing on the suspension in July 2016.

"With all of the Steelers fans, I thought they would appreciate talking about Brady as a goat," he said.

Telek said he earned a journalism degree from Edinboro University in 2014. He worked at stations in Steubenville, Toledo and Dayton before landing the producer's job at KDKA in June.

Telek said he should have fought the impulse to make a joke about Brady but thought it would be OK to attract Steelers fans' approval.

"Everyone gets fired, but this was a bit extreme," he said, saying if it wasn't CBS broadcasting Sunday's Super Bowl that "it would be more of a wrist slap."

Telek said he has talked to national media outlets TMZ, USA Today, Deadspin and many others about his extreme "oops" moment.

"I even saw it on BBC World News. Can you imagine that?" he asked.

A Boston radio station is set to interview him on Thursday morning.

If Tom Brady were to call Telek, he said, "I would immediately apologize and explain. He is one of the greatest quarterbacks to ever play the game."

"It was a light-hearted graphic in the news block leading into hard news. It usually is a funny bit," he said. "I went too far."

Andrew Conte, director of the Center for Media Innovation at Point Park University, said he hates to see anyone lose their job. But he understood KDKA's decision.

"In this age when partisan feeling seems to bleed into all areas of culture – not just sports but also politics, religion and more – it's smart for the station to take a firm stand against bias, even in something as trivial as football," said Conte, a former Tribune-Review investigative reporter. "Newsroom leaders have to ensure professionalism.

"If a content creator decides to insert a joke into light news coverage, it raises questions about how that person will make critical decisions about more serious matters."

Telek said he spent most of Wednesday looking for a job online and talking to friends.

Some friends started a GoFundMe account in his name.

Telek said he won't use any of the money. He said all of the money will be donated to a charity in Brady's name.

"The GoFundMe is going well, and were going to hopefully help a lot of people," he said.

Chuck Biedka and Jamie Martines are Tribune-Review staff writers.

click me