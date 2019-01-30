Pittsburgh is again offering free grass cutting services for seniors and disabled

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Pittsburgh for a second straight year will offer free grass-cutting to older residents who can’t mow their lawns and is seeking bids from local contractors to perform the service in 2019.

The City Cuts program, sponsored by Councilwoman Theresa Kail-Smith, assisted more than 950 senior citizens and residents with disabilities last year, according to the Mayor’s Office.

Residents must sign a liability waiver to apply for the service. The city will release information on how to apply at the end of March.

“We are looking forward to building on the 2018 pilot year to provide better service to residents,” Mayor Bill Peduto said in a statement. “Improvements to the program will include hiring more contractors to cut lawns twice a month from May through October.”

Contractors can bid on the program through the city’s Beacon website.

