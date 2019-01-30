Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Pittsburgh is again offering free grass cutting services for seniors and disabled

Bob Bauder
Bob Bauder | Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019, 5:12 p.m.
Pittsburgh will again offer free grass cutting to seniors and residents with disabilities in 2019.
Pittsburgh will again offer free grass cutting to seniors and residents with disabilities in 2019.

Updated 11 minutes ago

Pittsburgh for a second straight year will offer free grass-cutting to older residents who can’t mow their lawns and is seeking bids from local contractors to perform the service in 2019.

The City Cuts program, sponsored by Councilwoman Theresa Kail-Smith, assisted more than 950 senior citizens and residents with disabilities last year, according to the Mayor’s Office.

Residents must sign a liability waiver to apply for the service. The city will release information on how to apply at the end of March.

“We are looking forward to building on the 2018 pilot year to provide better service to residents,” Mayor Bill Peduto said in a statement. “Improvements to the program will include hiring more contractors to cut lawns twice a month from May through October.”

Contractors can bid on the program through the city’s Beacon website.

Bob Bauder is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Bob at 412-765-2312, bbauder@tribweb.com or via Twitter @bobbauder.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me