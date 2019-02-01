Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs
Rivers Casino Pittsburgh unveils massive event space

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop
JoAnne Klimovich Harrop | Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, 4:06 p.m.

Models dressed as tables glided across the polished floors as Rivers Casino Pittsburgh unveiled its new event center.

One had Caesar vegetable rolls with Caesar sauce on the side as well as vegetable garden salad with sauce at the bottom.

“Yes, they are called strolling tables,” Andrea Kleinrock-Marmion, Rivers’ vice-president of food and beverage, said during the Thursday open house “We want to create the ‘Wow’ effect for our guests.”

The space located on the second floor includes 5,000 square feet in the foyer and 20,000 in the main area. A spacious Green Room contains lighted mirrors and plush couches and chairs for VIPs to lounge on. There’s even a red carpet.

The space which took about a year to transform can hold 800 guests for sit-down dinners and 2,000 for stand-up receptions, trade shows, conferences and concerts.

The Event Center at Rivers Casino was financed by a property reinvestment of more than $3.5 million, of which $2 million was spent with local construction firms, and will create about 26 permanent new job opportunities in food and beverage, sales, facilities and other departments.

Full-service

The casino can provide everything from drinks and hors d’oeuvres to dinner and desserts via a full cuisine staff and pastry chef.

The lighting can be adjusted to accommodate any colors and or combination the client can imagine. There is a state-of-the-art sound system and the latest audio visual capabilities.

There are soft seating areas with bars that can be configured to need. It can be dressed up for a formal wedding reception or dressed down to accommodate a boxing match.

There is also free parking.

“This is a pretty exciting time for Rivers Casino because this is a multi-functional space,” said Bill Keena, the casino’s general manager who previously worked in Las Vegas, where casinos are known, not only for their extensive gambling floors, but also for plenty of quality entertainment . “It’s a very unique space. We can host boxing matches, weddings, company get-togethers, musical groups and even an automobile car show, because the freight elevators are nearby.”

Upcoming events

The space will host Sunday’s “Big Game” party. People can get wrist bands starting at 2 p.m. and then the doors open at 4. There will be multiple large screens showing the competition.

The opening concert features “Kool & The Gang” on March 9.

“This takes our entertainment opportunities to a new level,” Keena said. “The casino can now host musical acts that might not be big enough for other venues in the area but are bigger than the previous casino space could hold. The word is starting to get out. We have so much to offer from the sportsbook to the slots, table games, our restaurants and other entertainment.”

Details: riverscasino.com/pittsburgh

JoAnne Harrop is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact JoAnne at 724-853-5062 or jharrop@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Jharrop_Trib.

One of the strolling tables nside the new Event Center at Rivers Casino Pittsburgh on the North Side. There was an open house for the venue on Thursday for media and event planners.
JoAnne Klimovich Harrop | Tribune-Review
JoAnne Klimovich Harrop | Tribune-Review
A look inside the new Event Center at Rivers Casino Pittsburgh on the North Side. There was an open house for the venue on Thursday for media and event planners.
JoAnne Klimovich Harrop | Tribune-Review
JoAnne Klimovich Harrop | Tribune-Review
JoAnne Klimovich Harrop | Tribune-Review
