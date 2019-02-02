Tow truck drivers' argument in Pittsburgh results in shooting; one in critical condition

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Pittsburgh police are investigating a Saturday shooting between two tow truck drivers that sent one of them to a local hospital in critical condition, according to a Pittsburgh Public Safety official.

The shooting occurred about 3:40 a.m. in the 900 block of Washington Boulevard near Shetland, according to Alicia George, Pittsburgh Public Safety spokeswoman.

An earlier accident on Washington Boulevard drew multiple tow trucks and two of them got into an argument, according to George.

“One went to his truck, grabbed a bat, and approached the other unidentified driver,” she said.

Then the unidentified driver pulled out a gun and shot the driver who was holding the bat.

The victim was transported to a Pittsburgh hospital in critical condition, according to George.

There were no reported arrests as of 7 p.m. Saturday but police were still investigating, she said.

