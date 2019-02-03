Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Aaron Donald to win Super Bowl MVP a popular bet at Rivers Casino

Emily Balser
Emily Balser | Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, 5:00 p.m.
Wexford resident Matt Aland bet more than $100 in various bets on the Super Bowl at Rivers Casino on Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019.
Emily Balser | Tribune-Review
Wexford resident Matt Aland bet more than $100 in various bets on the Super Bowl at Rivers Casino on Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019.
Dozens of people wait in line to place Super Bowl bets at Rivers Casino on Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019.
Emily Balser | Tribune-Review
Dozens of people wait in line to place Super Bowl bets at Rivers Casino on Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019.
Jamison Somerville, left, and Romier Watson, right, both of Pittsburgh’s Hill District, pose with their bets on the Super Bowl at Rivers Casino on Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019.
Emily Balser | Tribune-Review
Jamison Somerville, left, and Romier Watson, right, both of Pittsburgh’s Hill District, pose with their bets on the Super Bowl at Rivers Casino on Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019.

Updated 3 hours ago

Hundreds of gamblers waited in line Sunday afternoon at Rivers Casino to place their bets before the start of the Super Bowl.

Many more gamblers, money already on the line, sat in front of one of Rivers Casino’s giant televisions waiting to see if luck would be on their side.

This is the first year Pennsylvanians are legally allowed to bet on the Super Bowl, and it appears they are happy about the change.

“There’s always a chance to win money,” said Jamison Somerville, of Pittsburgh’s Hill District.

By Sunday afternoon, about 60 percent of the bets on the money line had been for the Los Angeles Rams to win, but people were betting more money on the New England Patriots to win, said Andre Barnabei, vice president of slot operations for Rivers. Barnabei said he couldn’t provide any specific numbers on how many people were at Rivers for the Super Bowl or how much money has been bet so far.

“The turnout over the past 48 hours has been amazing,” he said.

The game kicks off at 6:30 p.m.

Somerville bet on the Rams to beat the Patriots.

“I like football, and I hate the Patriots,” Somerville said.

Rivers was one of three facilities in the state to get a sportsbook up and running in 2018. Three other casinos in Pennsylvania opened sportsbooks in January. The U.S. Supreme Court in May struck down a federal law prohibiting sports gambling in most states. Eight states are now in on the action, including Pennsylvania neighbors West Virginia, New Jersey and Delaware.

Jimmy Vaccaro, director of sports relations for Rivers, said he knew sports betting would be embraced in Pennsylvania. The change was something he had been pushing for since the 1970s.

“It’s long overdue,” he said. “It’ll get bigger and bigger.”

Vaccaro said he was “very, very pleased” with the turnout at Rivers on Sunday.

Barnabei said one of the most popular bets has been on Penn Hills native and Pitt All-American Aaron Donald, who now plays for the Rams, to win the MVP award. He said for people betting $100 they could win $1,400 if Donald is named MVP.

Pat Ellis drove to Rivers from Washington County to place his bets and watch the game. He put down around $750 on various bets.

“It was easy for me to figure out,” Ellis, a first-time bettor, said.

He said he hopes to see the sports betting area expanded and free drinks tied into the experience in the coming years.

Wexford resident Matt Aland was another first-timer who wagered about $100.

He said he was taking advantage of the “prop bets” which allow you to vote on various plays and actions.

“Prop bets keep you involved throughout the whole game,” he said.

Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Emily at 724-226-4680, emilybalser@tribweb.com or via Twitter @emilybalser.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me