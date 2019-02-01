Freeport Road transit the topic of upcoming Aspinwall meeting

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Aspinwall residents are encouraged to attend a special meeting to discuss Freeport Road and its biking, transit and pedestrian capabilities.

Council hired TranSystem to conduct a safety study of the busy corridor. Bike lanes, parking and sidewalks all will be a focus.

The meeting will be 6 to 7 p.m. Feb. 13 in the municipal office, 217 Commercial Ave.

The meeting will especially target the public’s use of Freeport Road and any safety concerns people have, Manager Melissa Lang said.

“Residents who are interested or have an opinion about possible bike/pedestrian safety improvements in the area should attend,” Lang said.

“The borough is interested in what the residents want before we start investigating possibilities.”

TranSystem’s study will center on initiatives of safety and connectivity. Engineers will look at the current biker/walker access and how to improve them. Transit routes and bus stops will be considered, as will linking to future phases of the Three Rivers Heritage Trail. The study will also focus on active lifestyles and improvements that provide access to all ages.

The borough in 2018 received a $12,750 grant from Allegheny County, made available through the Redevelopment Authority, to study the heavily used corridor that stretches from Blawnox to Sharpsburg.

