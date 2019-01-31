Monroeville Home Show brings together remodeling professionals, celebrities and do-it-yourself warriors

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The fourth annual Monroeville Home Show hosted more than 160 vendors and collected at least a ton of food for a local pantry.

“Every year it gets a bit larger, and that’s the goal of any time you do a show,” producer Kelly Simon said. “I had 80 exhibitors the first year. The next year, I think, 120. Every year, you want to add more exhibitors, you want to add more features and things to do.”

Roughly 3,000 people made the trek in the cold weather to the venue at 209 Mall Blvd. from Jan. 25-27. Folks received a buy-one-get-one free admission if they brought a nonperishable food item or pet food.

The event raised more than 2,000 pounds of food for the Cross Roads Presbyterian Church in Monroeville. The pet food is expected to be distributed to an animal care organization.

Simon Event Management of Greensburg has presented the home show the past four years.

Professionals specializing in windows, to walls, to vents and bathroom stalls were covered the main area of the convention center.

Carl Przywarty and Chris Powers of Dream Kitchens & Baths in Murrysville said they love to participate in the event.

“The home show in Monroeville is almost like a community function,” Przywarthy said. “It’s a small knit community. It’s centrally located for us. A lot of people come to just look, but there’s people who have specific interests and specific needs. When you’re involved in a home show like this that deals with mostly home remodeling, it makes sense that you cover the gamut. There’s a lot of people who come back every year and you get familiar with them.”

Aubrey Marunde, of HGTV’s “Flip or Flop Las Vegas” was this year’s celebrity guest. The reality TV star met with numerous fans and families looking for project advice.

“I’ve gotten a lot of renovation questions,” she said. “I’ve seen a lot of different photos of ‘halfway-through’ renovations. I’m getting a lot of questions on how the TV show works, and how it works with construction and behind-the-scenes kind of questions.”

The show stars Marunde, a real estate agent and designer, with her husband, Bristol, a contractor. Its third season premieres March 28.

Two of her newest and youngest fans were Alawna Boone, 11, and Karmyn Peterson, 9, both of Pittsburgh. They walked and talked with Marunde during her breaks with guests. Alawna said she was excited to have pictures taken with someone famous.

“It’s really about coming out and meeting the people,” Marunde said about the home show. “Everybody’s been so warm and welcoming, great suggestions on where to eat and things to do. We had a great time.”

The home show also had an entertainment stage with cooking demonstrations, live music and talks on food, health and home buying.

Other special areas included a Kids Kingdom with costumed characters, face painting and a bounce house, and an “Author’s Avenue” with local authors of books on a wide range of topics such as Bigfoot and haunted houses.

More information about Monroeville Convention Center events is available at monroevilleconventioncenter.com.

