Pa. officials warn residents to avoid drinking and driving during Super Bowl
Updated 22 hours ago
The Pennsylvania DUI Association warned people to avoid drinking and driving during the Super Bowl on Sunday.
The association said police officers across the state will be out looking for impaired drivers and increasing patrols to ensure the safety of all drivers. The association advised football fans need to be responsible and plan ahead to avoid potential deadly crashes.
“Drinking establishments host various events and many fans throw parties; unfortunately, these functions often lead to impaired drivers on our highways. Throw in prescription medications or illicit drugs and the problem becomes even bigger,” said C. Stephen Erni, executive director of the association. “Bartenders, establishment employees and party hosts need to pay attention to their guests and make sure to arrange alternate transportation for those individuals who appear impaired.”
The Pennsylvania State Police Uniform Crime Reporting system shows police made over 3,400 impaired driving arrests during February of 2018 with many of those arrests made during Super Bowl weekend.
Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Emily at 724-226-4680, emilybalser@tribweb.com or via Twitter @emilybalser.