Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Regional

Pa. officials warn residents to avoid drinking and driving during Super Bowl

Emily Balser
Emily Balser | Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019, 11:27 a.m.
Pennsylvania drivers who drink and drive face stiffer penalties, including increased fines and penalties for driving under the influence on a license suspended because of a DUI conviction.
R.J. Oriez/U.S. Air Force
Pennsylvania drivers who drink and drive face stiffer penalties, including increased fines and penalties for driving under the influence on a license suspended because of a DUI conviction.

Updated 22 hours ago

The Pennsylvania DUI Association warned people to avoid drinking and driving during the Super Bowl on Sunday.

The association said police officers across the state will be out looking for impaired drivers and increasing patrols to ensure the safety of all drivers. The association advised football fans need to be responsible and plan ahead to avoid potential deadly crashes.

“Drinking establishments host various events and many fans throw parties; unfortunately, these functions often lead to impaired drivers on our highways. Throw in prescription medications or illicit drugs and the problem becomes even bigger,” said C. Stephen Erni, executive director of the association. “Bartenders, establishment employees and party hosts need to pay attention to their guests and make sure to arrange alternate transportation for those individuals who appear impaired.”

The Pennsylvania State Police Uniform Crime Reporting system shows police made over 3,400 impaired driving arrests during February of 2018 with many of those arrests made during Super Bowl weekend.

Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Emily at 724-226-4680, emilybalser@tribweb.com or via Twitter @emilybalser.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me