Regional

Pittsburgh sets record low for 2nd-straight day; relief on the way

Tony LaRussa
Tony LaRussa | Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019, 6:18 a.m.
Ice floats along the Allegheny River as frigid temperatures move into the area Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019. The severely cold temperatures closed schools and businesses across the region.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
The region’s temperature has dipped below the historic low-temperature mark for a second consecutive day, according to the National Weather Service.

The overnight low was minus 5 degrees, shattering the previous low temperature of minus 3 on Jan. 31, 1971, according to meteorologist Bill Modzelewskiof the weather service in Moon Township.

Steady wind of 8 mph from the west overnight created a wind chill value of minus 20 degrees, Modzelewski said.

The subzero cold snap sent the temperature plummeting to a record-breaking low of minus-6 degrees at around 10 p.m. on Wednesday. With the wind, it felt like minus 23 degrees.

The coldest Jan. 30 on record was minus 1 degrees in 1934.

The coldest January temperature on record for the region was 22 degrees below zero on Jan. 19, 1994.

Thursday’s forecast calls for sunny skies with a high near 10 degrees. But southwest winds of 8 to 10 mph will put the wind-chill value at around 20 below zero.

The temperature will remain cold Thursday night with a low around 6 degrees and wind chills as low as minus 3. There is a 60-percent chance of snow after 4 a.m. with accumulation of less than 1/2 inch possible.

Snow is likely to fall until noon on Friday with a high near 24 degrees.

On Saturday the arctic air will roll out and southwest winds will bring warmer air that could send the temperature soaring to a high near 41 degrees.

Sunday could be even better — partly sunny skies and a high near 52 degrees.

Tony LaRussa is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Tony at 724-772-6368 or tlarussa@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TonyLaRussaTrib.

