What will Punxsutawney Phil's prediction be tomorrow?

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

If history is any indicator, Punxsutawney Phil will not foresee an early spring when he emerges from his burrow Saturday.

Phil has predicted six more weeks of winter 104 times since 1887, records show. The furry forecaster has called for an early arrival of spring just 18 times, most recently in 2016.

Phil’s annual Feb. 2 forecast is revealed by members of the Punxsutawney Groundhog Club’s Inner Circle. The top hat-wearing members base the event on a German legend that says if a furry rodent casts a shadow that day, winter continues. If not, spring comes early.

Last year , Phil saw his shadow.

This all happens on Gobbler’s Knob, just outside of Punxsutawney in Jefferson County, where thousands gather overnight to await the prediction.

The Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development will stream the event live on its tourism website, visitPA.com . Festivities for the 133rd Groundhog Day early, as Phil will make his appearance at sunrise.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.