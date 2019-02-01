Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Regional

State police uncover marijuana growing operation, seize 82 plants in Armstrong Township

Brian C. Rittmeyer
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, 5:06 p.m.
State police said they seized 82 marijuana plants and 13 one-gallon bags of marijuana when troopers stumbled upon a growing operation in Indiana County on Thursday.

Troopers went to a home on Route 156 in Armstrong Township around 2 p.m. Thursday to arrest Scott Ryan Wilson, 52, on a domestic violence warrant. He was found and taken into custody without incident.

While in Wilson’s home, troopers allegedly saw in plain view a silver metal grinder, a tin underneath the grinder containing suspected marijuana and a package of rolling papers, and a glass smoking pipe. They also allegedly saw in plain view a rolled up plastic bag containing suspected processed marijuana and two small, fresh, non-processed buds of suspected marijuana.

Troopers returned shortly after 7:30 p.m. Thursday to execute a search warrant. State police said they found the plants on the second floor and the bags of marijuana on the first floor, along with two light fixtures and a large bag of cut marijuana clippings.

The state police Clandestine Laboratory Response Team was summoned to process the scene.

On Friday, state police charged Wilson with manufacture of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia.

Wilson also faces charges of strangulation, simple assault and harassment, according to court records. He was released from the Indiana County Jail after posting $5,000 bail on Friday. He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on those charges on Feb. 13.

Brian Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

