New Kensington-Arnold School District expected to recall more furloughed teachers

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The New Kensington-Arnold School District is expected to recall one more furloughed teacher, and possibly more, at its board meeting on Thursday.

School directors will vote on whether the district will add teacher Brenda Coyle to the list of 10 other teachers that have already been recalled, according to the board’s agenda.

No other teachers are on the agenda, but Superintendent John Pallone expects more will be recalled before the start of the school year.

“It’s very likely that we’re going to call back a couple more teachers,” he said. “It has to happen. Right now, I have three vacancies that I have to fill so there will likely be three teachers recalled in addition to the one that’s on (the agenda).”

The district in April furloughed 29 teachers, citing school consolidation, enrollment declines, and expected program cuts as the reasons.

It followed the same pattern as in previous years, which is to announce its furlough list by May 1, even though the district’s budget isn’t finalized until June 30, because of its contract with the teachers.

The district in June approved a $37.7 million budget for the 2018-19 school year, which included a 2.4 percent tax increase. The increase will add about $30 to the tax bill for a house with the district’s median property assessment of $15,000.

The budget is down about $1 million from last school year’s; about half of that savings came from teacher furloughs and the rest from across-the-board budget trimming, Pallone said last month.

Connie Vita, president of the New Kensington-Arnold Education Association said, she’s happy about the projected recalls and hopes more teachers get called back, too.

If four teachers are called back Thursday, there would be 15 teachers remaining on the April furlough list.

“They recalled more people last year after the start of school,” she said. “That’s what I’m hoping for, as well.”

Madasyn Czebiniak is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Madasyn at 724-226-4702, mczebiniak@tribweb.com, or via Twitter @maddyczebstrib.