Turnpike tolls to increase on Sunday

If you plan to drive on the Pennsylvania Turnpike, remember to throw some extra cash in your wallet for the rising toll rates that take effect Sunday .

Motorists will pay about 6 percent more to drive the turnpike, whether they pay cash or use the E-ZPass system.

The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission has raised tolls 11 consecutive years and is expected to continue to raise tolls rates every year until 2044 .

Gov. Tom Wolf criticized the toll rates in November, saying the high rates are driving away business in the state and are burdensome for the people who use the turnpike.

The most common toll for a passenger vehicle increases from $1.30 to $1.38 for the E-ZPass holders and from $2.10 to $2.25 for cash customers.

The most common toll for a Class-5 tractor-trailer will increase from $3.45 to $3.66 for E-ZPass and from $15.35 to $16.30 for cash.

Residents who are curious about how much their trips will cost can use the toll calculator on the “travel tools” section of the turnpike website at www.paturnpike.com .

Under Act 44 , adopted in 2007, the Turnpike Commission is required to make annual payments to PennDOT to fund non-turnpike highway and bridge projects and provide financial assistance to public transit systems. The commission transferred $750 million to PennDOT in 2007, $850 million in 2008 and $900 million in 2009. Since 2010, the commission said it has had to give PennDOT $450 million annually.

The toll increase also will go toward improving the turnpike. The commission says parts of the turnpike are nearly 80 years old and are in need of improvements. The commission said about 84 percent of its $552 million capital budget in 2018 was used to improve the turnpike.

Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Emily at 724-226-4680, emilybalser@tribweb.com or via Twitter @emilybalser.