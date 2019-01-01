Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Valley News Dispatch

Turnpike tolls to increase on Sunday

Emily Balser
Emily Balser | Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019, 1:36 a.m.
The Monroeville Interchange go the Pennsylvania Turnpike on Nov. 23, 2015.
Sean Stipp | Trib Total Media
The Monroeville Interchange go the Pennsylvania Turnpike on Nov. 23, 2015.

Updated 1 hour ago

If you plan to drive on the Pennsylvania Turnpike, remember to throw some extra cash in your wallet for the rising toll rates that take effect Sunday .

Motorists will pay about 6 percent more to drive the turnpike, whether they pay cash or use the E-ZPass system.

The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission has raised tolls 11 consecutive years and is expected to continue to raise tolls rates every year until 2044 .

Gov. Tom Wolf criticized the toll rates in November, saying the high rates are driving away business in the state and are burdensome for the people who use the turnpike.

The most common toll for a passenger vehicle increases from $1.30 to $1.38 for the E-ZPass holders and from $2.10 to $2.25 for cash customers.

The most common toll for a Class-5 tractor-trailer will increase from $3.45 to $3.66 for E-ZPass and from $15.35 to $16.30 for cash.

Residents who are curious about how much their trips will cost can use the toll calculator on the “travel tools” section of the turnpike website at www.paturnpike.com .

Under Act 44 , adopted in 2007, the Turnpike Commission is required to make annual payments to PennDOT to fund non-turnpike highway and bridge projects and provide financial assistance to public transit systems. The commission transferred $750 million to PennDOT in 2007, $850 million in 2008 and $900 million in 2009. Since 2010, the commission said it has had to give PennDOT $450 million annually.

The toll increase also will go toward improving the turnpike. The commission says parts of the turnpike are nearly 80 years old and are in need of improvements. The commission said about 84 percent of its $552 million capital budget in 2018 was used to improve the turnpike.

Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Emily at 724-226-4680, emilybalser@tribweb.com or via Twitter @emilybalser.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me