Harrison moving toward retirement plan for police Chief Klein

Longtime Harrison police Chief Mike Klein still doesn’t have a contract with the township or an approved retirement package, but he might be one step closer to getting one.

Commissioners met Monday before a packed house of Klein supporters and voted to advertise an amendment to township ordinances that would allow them to offer Klein a deal under a Deferred Retirement Option Plan (DROP).

The vote Monday does not offer Klein anything but, if the proposed amendment is approved, it would allow the township to make Klein a contract offer that leads to his retirement while saving money for the township.

Commissioners did vote Monday on an offer to Klein, but they deadlocked, 2-2. After they adjourned to an executive session, it was determined that a DROP amendment would be needed before commissioners could vote on another contract offer.

The Deferred Retirement Option Plan states that a member of the municipal pension plan must agree to forego the following: active membership under the contract; any growth in salary base used in calculating retirement benefit; and any additional benefit accrual for retirement purposes, including length of service increments.

According to officials, Klein has agreed to some of the terms required under a DROP.

Under the contract proposal commissioners failed to approve, Klein had agreed to take just a 1.5 percent raise this year. He has declined a raise on the fourth year of the contract that would take him to age 65. If the contract proposal is converted into a DROP, Klein would work 3½ more years and his pension would be frozen at its current level.

“We’ll have money in the pension plan, and having him here for 3½ more years allows him to train a new chief or suggest a new chief,” said township Manager Rich Hill, who researched the plan with an actuarial firm.

Added Hill: “His total package with the concessions means he takes less money.”

Klein, 61, has been with the department for 35 years, the past 25 as chief.

Earlier this month, commissioners deadlocked at 2-2 on a contract offer to Klein, with commissioners President William Heasley and former president William Poston favoring the agreement.

Commissioners Robin Bergstrom and Charles Dizard voted no. Commissioner Gary Lilly was out of town and could not be reached by phone for a possible tie-breaking vote.

“I am not opposed to a retirement soft landing for Mike Klein,” Dizard said. “I want to consider some ideas that haven’t been considered.”

J. Rodney Duster, local businessman and chairman of Harrison’s civil service commission, spoke strongly in favor of Klein on Monday, as did a number of others.

“For 25 years, he has run a scandal-free police department,” said Duster. “Chief Klein runs the department in a military manner. We need to treat this man fairly, equitably and with the respect he deserves.”

After the meeting, Klein would only say that “it’s a big contingency” when asked about Monday’s meeting outcome as he received considerable well-wishing from a number of residents.

George Guido is a freelance writer.