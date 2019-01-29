State Sen. Jim Brewster opens office in Lower Burrell
State Sen. Jim Brewster, D-Allegheny/Westmoreland, added new permanent satellite offices, including one in Lower Burrell, throughout the 45th senatorial district, which spans communities from Forward Township in Allegheny County to Allegheny Township in Westmoreland County.
Brewster’s office will be staffed at Lower Burrell City Hall, 2800 Bethel St., on the second Tuesday of every month from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Other Brewster offices in the Alle-Kiski Valley include Allegheny Township at the township community building, 136 Community Building Road, on Mondays and Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; in the Vandergrift municipal building, 109 Grant Ave., on Wednesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and a fulltime office in New Kensington City Hall, 301 11th St.
Mary Ann Thomas is a Tribune-Review staff writer.