After a month of darkness, the lights are back on at the Apollo Bridge

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

After the lights went dim on the Apollo Bridge in the last month, Oklahoma Borough officials reported that all of the bridge lights were back on this week.

The lights went out sporadically for a couple of months, then in the last month, went completely dim, according to Larry Lizik, vice president of Oklahoma Borough Council.

A teacher for Apollo-Ridge High School, Lizik travels over the bridge daily.

In fact, it was Oklahoma Borough that notified Apollo borough officials of the outage in December.

Apollo Council Vice President Diane Bradshaw called West Penn Power, which sent electricians to further investigate the outage a few weeks ago. They found that three of the lights on the Oklahoma side of the bridge were out as well as one on the Apollo side, according to Todd Meyers, West Penn Power spokesman.

West Penn fixed the Apollo light and sent their preliminary findings to Oklahoma Borough officials, who contacted a contractor they typically use for electrical issues in the borough, according to Lizik.

Although he wasn’t sure exactly what was done to fix the lights, Lizik said he was happy that all the bridge lights are working this week.

The Apollo Bridge is formally known as the Leonard C. Miller Memorial Bridge.

Mary Ann Thomas is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Mary Ann at 724-226-4691, mthomas@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaThomas_Trib.