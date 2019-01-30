Brackenridge woman loved fashion, travel but family was 'her whole life'

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Agnes Monti was the leader of her own life.

Whether she was sneaking out as a teenager, going to work at the Allegheny Ludlum steel mill during World War II or hosting Sunday dinners as the family matriarch, she always stayed busy.

“She was kind of an independent woman,” said her son, Rick Monti, a retired Trib Total Media editor who is now a consultant for the company. “She was a little ahead of her time.”

Agnes Monti, 96, of Brackenridge, died Tuesday at The Willows at Presbyterian SeniorCare in Oakmont.

She was born Jan. 5, 1923, in Brackenridge, the daughter of Terezia and Joseph Uhric. She was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Aldo V. Monti.

Although Mrs. Monti lived in Brackenridge her whole life, she often traveled with her husband, three children and two grandchildren, visiting Hawaii and Italy and touring the United States.

“She loved her grandkids,” Rick Monti said. “That was her whole life.”

She took an interest in teaching, which was something her kids said she often wished she had pursued as a career. But that didn’t stop her from teaching in her own way.

“She went through geography four times — herself and with each of her three kids,” her daughter, Lori Boylan, recalled. “She taught the grandkids the states.”

Her family will miss Mrs. Monti’s signature recipes, including spaghetti sauce, nut rolls and cabbage rolls.

Although the recipes have been passed down, they never tasted quite as good as when she made them, Boylan said.

“She didn’t like cooking, but she was a good cook,” Boylan said.

A fond memory she often shared with family was breaking the rules and going swimming in the Allegheny River.

“She’d tell everybody,” Rick Monti said. “She’d sneak in because she wasn’t allowed to swim.”

Mrs. Monti also took an interest in fashion from an early age, picking out her outfits the night before to make sure they were perfect, even though her sisters often stole the outfits before she woke up. She continued to be fashion conscious and an avid shopper her whole life.

“When my sister and I were little, she would sew us dresses — McCall’s patterns — and we’d go pick out material,” said Boylan. “She shopped with me until she was 80.”

Friends will be received from 4-8 p.m. Thursday in Cicholski-Zidek Funeral Home, Inc., 1522 Carlisle St., Natrona Heights, Harrison. A blessing service will be held there at 10:30 a.m. Friday. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 a.m. in Most Blessed Sacrament Church with her pastor, the Rev. John B. Lendvai, as celebrant. Entombment will be in Mt. Airy Cemetery in Natrona Heights, Harrison.

Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Emily at 724-226-4680, emilybalser@tribweb.com or via Twitter @emilybalser.