New Vandergrift Dollar General grand opening set for Feb. 16

The new Dollar General, replacing the former Sprankle’s market at 523 Franklin Ave. in Vandergrift will hold a grand opening on Saturday, Feb. 16 and a possible soft opening as early as this weekend.

The soft opening may or may not occur this weekend as the store is going through preparations.

For the grand opening on Feb. 16, the celebration will begin at 8 a.m. with free gift cards and giveaways, according to Angela Petkovic, spokeswoman for Dollar General.

Store hours will be 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., seven days a week.

In addition to health and beauty products, cleaning supplies, housewares and other items, the store will sell fresh dairy products such as milk, bread and a selection of refrigerated foods and frozen foods, according to Petkovic.

Sprankle’s, the family-run grocery store with locations in Leechburg and Kittanning, closed its Vandergrift location last year. The owners decided to shutter the Vandergrift market, which it had owned for about a decade, because Dollar General was looking to move into town, according to Randy Sprankle, one of the store’s managers.

