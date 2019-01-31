Woman who helped Lower Burrell cop killer gets parole

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A Lower Burrell woman convicted of helping a fugitive evade police in the days before he shot and killed a police officer was released from jail Thursday.

Westmoreland County Judge Christopher Feliciani granted parole to Amanda Walters, who had been behind bars since last summer following an arrest for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Walters, 29, pleaded guilty in 2014 and was sentenced to serve two years on intensive probation for her role in hiding a wanted man who later would shoot and kill Lower Burrell Police Officer Derek Kotecki during a gun fight in front of a fast foot restaurant.

Charlie Post was killed during the gun battle in 2011. Police were trying to arrest Post for an unrelated crime at the time of the shootout. Walters, her aunt and Post’s brother were prosecuted for helping Charlie Post evade capture in the days that led up to Kotecki’s death.

Prosecutors said Walters and her aunt gave Charlie Post food, money, clothing and a cellphone after he went on the run following an unrelated shooting in New Kensington on Oct. 2, 2011.

Ten days later, police found Post, 33, at a Lower Burrell Dairy Queen, where the fatal shootout occurred.

Walters, who was arrested in 2017 and again a year later on drug charges, had been in jail since July after her parole was revoked on the original case and she was ordered to serve out the remainder of her sentence. That sentence will expire in April.

Feliciani said, because Walters had completed her drug prevention program at the jail, she could serve out the final months of her sentence at her grandfather’s home in Lower Burrell.

The judge also ordered her to immediately begin GED classes and made that a condition of her parole.

