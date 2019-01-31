Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Valley News Dispatch

Woman who helped Lower Burrell cop killer gets parole

Rich Cholodofsky
Rich Cholodofsky | Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019, 4:51 p.m.
Amanda Walters
Tribune-Review file photo
Amanda Walters

Updated 13 hours ago

A Lower Burrell woman convicted of helping a fugitive evade police in the days before he shot and killed a police officer was released from jail Thursday.

Westmoreland County Judge Christopher Feliciani granted parole to Amanda Walters, who had been behind bars since last summer following an arrest for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Walters, 29, pleaded guilty in 2014 and was sentenced to serve two years on intensive probation for her role in hiding a wanted man who later would shoot and kill Lower Burrell Police Officer Derek Kotecki during a gun fight in front of a fast foot restaurant.

Charlie Post was killed during the gun battle in 2011. Police were trying to arrest Post for an unrelated crime at the time of the shootout. Walters, her aunt and Post’s brother were prosecuted for helping Charlie Post evade capture in the days that led up to Kotecki’s death.

Prosecutors said Walters and her aunt gave Charlie Post food, money, clothing and a cellphone after he went on the run following an unrelated shooting in New Kensington on Oct. 2, 2011.

Ten days later, police found Post, 33, at a Lower Burrell Dairy Queen, where the fatal shootout occurred.

Walters, who was arrested in 2017 and again a year later on drug charges, had been in jail since July after her parole was revoked on the original case and she was ordered to serve out the remainder of her sentence. That sentence will expire in April.

Feliciani said, because Walters had completed her drug prevention program at the jail, she could serve out the final months of her sentence at her grandfather’s home in Lower Burrell.

The judge also ordered her to immediately begin GED classes and made that a condition of her parole.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Rich at 724-830-6293 or rcholodofsky@tribweb.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me