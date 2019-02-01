State awards funding for Armstrong transportation projects

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Nearly $765,000 in state funding will be coming into Armstrong County for transportation projects, Gov. Tom Wolf announced Friday.

The money from the Multimodal Transportation Fund is included in $44.5 million being used on 50 highway, bridge, transit, aviation, bike and pedestrian projects in 23 counties.

PennDOT evaluated applications and made selections based on safety benefits, regional economic conditions, technical and financial feasibility, job creation, energy efficiency and operational sustainability.

“This grant is a significant investment by the state that will ultimately provide substantial benefits across Armstrong County,” state Sen. Don White said. “Taken individually, these projects will greatly improve the infrastructure and the quality of life in their respective communities. When you consider the combined impact, they take another significant step in furthering Armstrong County’s attractiveness as a place to do business as well as live and raise a family.”

Projects being funded in Armstrong County:

• Paving in Parks Township, includes paving portions of Bee, Elm, Forest, Nesbit, Orchard, State and Urban streets; Crawford and Highland avenues; and Dalmation, Manor and Pleasant View drives;

• Replacing the Pyrra Road Bridge in Kittanning Township;

• Replacing the traffic signal at Third and Main streets in Leechburg;

• Improving Hindman Hill Road in West Franklin.

Brian Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Brian at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BCRittmeyer.