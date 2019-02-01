Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Valley News Dispatch

State awards funding for Armstrong transportation projects

Brian C. Rittmeyer
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, 11:54 a.m.
Market Street in Leechburg.
Google
Market Street in Leechburg.

Updated 6 hours ago

Nearly $765,000 in state funding will be coming into Armstrong County for transportation projects, Gov. Tom Wolf announced Friday.

The money from the Multimodal Transportation Fund is included in $44.5 million being used on 50 highway, bridge, transit, aviation, bike and pedestrian projects in 23 counties.

PennDOT evaluated applications and made selections based on safety benefits, regional economic conditions, technical and financial feasibility, job creation, energy efficiency and operational sustainability.

“This grant is a significant investment by the state that will ultimately provide substantial benefits across Armstrong County,” state Sen. Don White said. “Taken individually, these projects will greatly improve the infrastructure and the quality of life in their respective communities. When you consider the combined impact, they take another significant step in furthering Armstrong County’s attractiveness as a place to do business as well as live and raise a family.”

Projects being funded in Armstrong County:

• Paving in Parks Township, includes paving portions of Bee, Elm, Forest, Nesbit, Orchard, State and Urban streets; Crawford and Highland avenues; and Dalmation, Manor and Pleasant View drives;

• Replacing the Pyrra Road Bridge in Kittanning Township;

• Replacing the traffic signal at Third and Main streets in Leechburg;

• Improving Hindman Hill Road in West Franklin.

Brian Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Brian at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BCRittmeyer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me