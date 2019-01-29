Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Westmoreland

Greensburg Beverage acquired by Johnstown-based beer distributor

Megan Tomasic
Megan Tomasic | Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019, 6:12 p.m.

Updated 12 hours ago

Greensburg Beverage is now known as Inco-Greensburg, after it was acquired by a Johnstown-based beer distributor.

On Monday, Inco Beverage began delivering products to Greensburg Beverage’s customers in Westmoreland, Allegheny, Washington and Fayette counties, according to a news release.

“We kept the majority of the employees, and that was one of the points that we wanted to do; we wanted to keep the workforce here,” Inco Beverage CEO Joe DeMarco told the Tribune-Review. “I’m sure there’ll be some minor tweaks, but overall there’s going to be a name change. Other than that, I think from the customers perspective, they’re not going to see much of the change.”

DeMarco said four employees from Greensburg Beverage were laid off in the process because of duplicate positions in the companies.

“There’s consolidation happening in our industry, and so we were looking for expansion opportunities, and the companies were very similar in the way they were run,” DeMarco said.

Both of the companies were family-owned and operated. DeMarco said the founders of Greensburg Beverage, James and Josephine Iannuzzo, and the founder of Inco Beverage, Joseph and Amelia Incardona, knew each other and were in business around the same time, making it more important to keep Greensburg Beverage family-run.

Between the two companies, Miller brands such as Miller Lite, Redd’s Apple Ale and Leinenkugels, Heineken brands such as Heineken and Heineken Light, Amstel Light, Dos Equis and Tecate and Labatt’s brands and small craft beer brands will be sold and distributed to 10 surrounding counties.

Other brands include MillerCoors, Corona, Sam Adams, Mike’s Hard Lemonade, Genesee, Seagram’s Escapes, Straub, Lancaster Brewing, Fatheads, Ballast Point and Terrapin.

Inco Beverage will continue to operate the Greensburg branch on Roseytown Road in Hempfield and the branch in Johnston, called Inco-Johnstown.

“We’re just happy,” DeMarco said. “It was a long process, and we’re just happy that it’s over, and we’re looking forward to selling beer.”

Inco Beverage now services Cambria, Somerset, Bedford, Indiana, Blair, Clearfield, Westmoreland, Fayette, Allegheny and Washington counties.

Megan Tomasic is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Megan at 724-850-1203, mtomasic@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MeganTomasic..

