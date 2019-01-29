Grant for homeless placement comes at the right time for Feeding the Spirit in Greensburg

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A $10,000 grant from Dominion Energy could not have come at a better time for Greensburg nonprofit Feeding the Spirit .

With subzero temperatures on the way Wednesday and Thursday, President Debbie Thackrah said group members had already spoken with eight people about finding them a place for relief from the cold.

“We’ve already been inundated with calls from a lot of people,” Thackrah said on Tuesday evening. “There were a couple families living in their cars, and we were able to get them into an apartment.”

Feeding the Spirit has also worked with the United Way to develop a cold-weather center: the Welcome Home Shelter on Maple Avenue opens its doors from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. any night where the temperature dips below 25 degrees.

The Dominion grant is earmarked for homeless placement, or for poor families at risk of becoming homeless.

“We placed 500 people last year, so that $10,000 is a real blessing to us,” Thackrah said. “We try to work out other options, especially if people are homeless, to see if we can get them back to a family member.”

In addition to temporary emergency housing, Feeding the Spirit also provided rental assistance to 182 families facing eviction notices in 2018.

People or families in need of assistance can call Feeding the Spirit at 724-757-2533.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Patrick at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.