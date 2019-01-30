Jeannette seeking donations for new holidays light fixtures for Clay Avenue

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Jeannette is accepting donations for the purchase of new holiday light fixtures to decorate Clay Avenue.

Two types of light bulbs will be purchased — warm white and red, white and blue — so the fixtures can be used for Christmas and patriotic holidays. The larger fixture is about 7 feet long with 92 lights and features three stars. Those will be affixed to utility poles at the intersections.

The smaller fixture is 3 feet long and is a single star with 39 lights. Those will be hung from other utility poles on each block.

Any amount will be accepted to defray the cost of the lights and bulbs. Anyone donating enough to cover the cost of an entire decoration will get a plaque on the fixture.

The larger fixture is $480 and the smaller is $280. A set of holiday light bulbs costs $25.

All donations will be used to purchase the fixtures and maintain them. Payments can be made at the treasurer’s office at city hall by cash, credit card or check payable to City of Jeannette Special Projects Fund. Credit card payments are subject to an additional fee.

