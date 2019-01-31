Westmoreland courthouse space applications now online

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Residents seeking to hold public events in meeting rooms and the courtyard in front of the Westmoreland County Courthouse can now submit applications online.

County officials on Thursday issued a revised policy that will take effect Feb. 1 to allow online applications and other minor changes to the reservation process including shortened deadlines. Applications can now be submitted two weeks before an event. The previous policy required applications to be filed a month in advance.

About one event a month, including demonstrations and political rallies, is conducted in the courthouse courtyard, said park police Chief Kirk Nolan.

The revisions are not expected to alter current requirements for events in the courtyard. Events held in meeting rooms in the main lobby of the building must end by 3:30 p.m., Nolan said.

The county does not charge rental fees for use of its public spaces.

Nolan said the revised policy is in line with county procedures to reserve pavilions at county parks.

Applications to reserve space can be found on park police page of the county’s website .

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Rich at 724-830-6293 or rcholodofsky@tribweb.com.