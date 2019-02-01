Work on New Stanton highway ramps will stretch into 2020

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

PennDOT is set this month to begin improvements to ramps and lighting at the intersection of Route 119, Toll Route 66 and the New Stanton-Youngwood Road in New Stanton.

Expected to start Feb. 11 and continue through April 2020, the project will stretch between the Technology Drive exit on Route 119 and the Arona Road exit on Toll Route 66.

According to PennDOT spokesman Jay Ofsanik, initial work will involve trench excavation for lighting cable and conduit runs, which should have only minor impacts on traffic, such as shoulder closures.

Two ramps are scheduled for replacement of failing, decades-old highway lighting with updated LED lights and reconstruction of some pavement — the ramp leading from eastbound Interstate 70 to southbound Route 119 and the ramp that allows Route 119 traffic heading north from Connellsville to continue north toward Youngwood and Greensburg.

Concrete repairs, including grinding and joint repairs, are slated for a 600-foot section of Route 119 and on two additional ramps the ramp the leads from Route 119 northbound to Interstate 70 westbound and the ramp that allows those driving south on Route 119 from Youngwood to continue south toward Connellsville.

Patching will be conducted on all four ramps, and an asphalt shoulder will be reconstructed along northbound Route 119.

The project will include updating of signage and guide rail as well as bridge preservation work on ramps that cross over a rail line and span Sewickley Creek.

Some traffic restrictions and detours may occur as the work progresses, Ofsanik said.

Golden Triangle Construction Company is the contractor for the $3 million project.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jeff at 724-836-6622, jhimler@tribweb.com or via Twitter @jhimler_news.