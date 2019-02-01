Hate crime symposium set for Saint Vincent

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Online anti-Semitism and the prosecution of hate crimes, including the 2015 slayings of African-American parishioners in a South Carolina church, will be among topics of a March 12 symposium at Saint Vincent College in Unity.

Robin Valeri, professor of psychology at St. Bonaventure University in St. Bonaventure, N.Y., will discuss the phenomenon of cyber hate, with a focus on online anti-Semitism.

Robert Bowers, who is accused of killing 11 Jewish worshipers Oct. 27 at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh’s Squirrel Hill neighborhood, is alleged to have posted anti-Semitic writings online.

Valeri is a widely-published author on the issue of hate crimes a nd domestic terrorism.

Assistant United States Attorney Nathan Williams, who successfully prosecuted Dylann Roof for killing nine parishioners attending a June 2015 Bible study session in Charleston, also will speak during “The Face of Hate: The Investigation and Prosecution of Hate Crimes,” beginning at 6:15 p.m. in the Fred M. Rogers Center at Saint Vincent.

The college’s criminology department is hosting the free event. Those interested in attending should contact Sandra Frye in the Department of Criminology, Law and Society, at sandra.frye@stvincent.edu or 724-805-2670.

For more information, contact Bruce Antkowiak, chair of the criminology department.

