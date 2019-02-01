Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Hate crime symposium set for Saint Vincent

Joe Napsha
Joe Napsha | Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, 8:18 p.m.
Saint Vincent College near Latrobe
Submitted
Saint Vincent College near Latrobe

Updated 2 hours ago

Online anti-Semitism and the prosecution of hate crimes, including the 2015 slayings of African-American parishioners in a South Carolina church, will be among topics of a March 12 symposium at Saint Vincent College in Unity.

Robin Valeri, professor of psychology at St. Bonaventure University in St. Bonaventure, N.Y., will discuss the phenomenon of cyber hate, with a focus on online anti-Semitism.

Robert Bowers, who is accused of killing 11 Jewish worshipers Oct. 27 at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh’s Squirrel Hill neighborhood, is alleged to have posted anti-Semitic writings online.

Valeri is a widely-published author on the issue of hate crimes a nd domestic terrorism.

Assistant United States Attorney Nathan Williams, who successfully prosecuted Dylann Roof for killing nine parishioners attending a June 2015 Bible study session in Charleston, also will speak during “The Face of Hate: The Investigation and Prosecution of Hate Crimes,” beginning at 6:15 p.m. in the Fred M. Rogers Center at Saint Vincent.

The college’s criminology department is hosting the free event. Those interested in attending should contact Sandra Frye in the Department of Criminology, Law and Society, at sandra.frye@stvincent.edu or 724-805-2670.

For more information, contact Bruce Antkowiak, chair of the criminology department.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Joe at 724-836-5252 or jnapsha@tribweb.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me